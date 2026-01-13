Asian Stocks Set for a Modest Gain, Yen Steadies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are set to open higher, brushing off a slide in US benchmarks after latest inflation data did little to dent expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause interest-rate cuts.

Equity-index futures indicated modest gains in Tokyo and Hong Kong, while Australian shares edged up at the open after a regional index closed at a record high on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell from an all-time high, as JPMorgan Chase & Co. led a slide in lenders after its investment-banking fees missed guidance.

Brent crude notched its biggest four-day gain since June as US President Donald Trump ramped up rhetoric on Iran, while silver also extended its recent rally to cap its best three-day streak on record. The yen held near its weakest level in 18 months against the dollar following reports of a possible snap election in Japan.

A cooler-than-expected US consumer price index reading reinforced bond traders’ expectations that the Fed will wait until mid-year to cut rates. Even after Fed Chair Jerome Powell cut rates three times last year, money markets have continued to project the next reduction only in mid-2026.

“The initial excitement sparked by a cooler-than-anticipated core CPI was short-lived,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers. “The reversal was influenced, in part, by the report’s failure to pull forward the next expected rate reduction from June to April, as fixed-income watchers project Powell’s December cut will be his last at the helm.”

Following JPMorgan’s results Tuesday, earnings from megabank rivals Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are slated for Wednesday and Thursday. The group is expected to post its second-highest annual profit ever, boosted by Trump’s policy changes.

Traders also are mindful of the potential for a US Supreme Court ruling Wednesday on tariffs the White House has been enforcing. An adverse ruling could draw a negative market reaction, even as the administration has alternative legal avenues for most of the levies.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“While the broader path remains in favor of two quarter-point reductions this year, the marginal increase in rate bets signals markets are willing to shift their view when the data calls for it. It’s just a question of whether future economic releases can be consistent enough to support a more dovish shift in expectations for borrowing costs. “

—Kristine Aquino, Managing Editor, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Attention in Asia will once again be on Japan, where Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s reported plan for a snap election fueled a rally in stocks while pushing down bonds and driving the yen deeper into the intervention-risk zone.

Success at the polls for Takaichi, who ascended to the premiership in October, would provide a mandate for her to continue hawkish diplomacy and pro-stimulus policies.

Back to the US inflation data, the December core CPI, excluding the often volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.2% from November. On an annual basis, it advanced 2.6%, matching a four-year low.

The reading is perhaps a more convincing sign that inflation is on a downward path, since a number of caveats in November’s report contributed to a significant pullback in the annual core CPI.

“Given the quirks of November’s dual-month report, it’s surprising not to see more numerous large month-over-month readjustments,” said Stephen Kates at Bankrate.

“Consumers can breathe a sigh of relief that we didn’t snap back to the 3% annual inflation rate. Although today’s reading doesn’t demonstrate additional progress for inflation, it doesn’t take a step backwards either.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:29 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.1645 The Japanese yen was unchanged at 159.14 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9750 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $95,339.56 Ether rose 3.6% to $3,324.15 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.73% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,597.41 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

