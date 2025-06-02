Asian Stocks Set for Boost After US Tech Rebound: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are set for a positive open Tuesday after a rebound in big tech drove US stocks higher. Bonds fell as the dollar hit its lowest since 2023.

Equity-index futures pointed to gains in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney after the S&P 500 rose 0.4% at the start of what’s historically one of its quietest months for gains. Nvidia Corp. led an over 1.5% rally in a measure of chipmakers. US steel and aluminum shares surged on Donald Trump’s pledge to double levies on the metals. US stock futures edged lower in early Asian trading.

Longer-dated Treasuries underperformed, with the spread between five- and 30-year yields near a level it last closed above in 2021. Oil extended gains early Tuesday, while gold was steady after clocking its biggest daily gain in four weeks.

Investors are keeping a close eye on the latest twists in the trade war after a slew of headlines Monday. The US extended the exclusion of Section 301 tariffs on some Chinese goods until Aug. 31. The Trump administration wants countries to provide their “best offer” on trade negotiations by Wednesday, Reuters reported. The US is pushing for a call between Trump and Xi Jinping after the two countries accused each other of violating a trade agreement reached last month.

“We continue to expect market volatility as investors digest fresh tariff headlines and incoming US economic data,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Fiscal worries remain, and geopolitical tensions are heating up.”

Trump has long said that direct talks with Xi were the only way to resolve differences between the nations, but the Chinese leader has been reluctant to get on the phone with his American counterpart — preferring that advisers negotiate key issues. The last known conversation between Trump and Xi took place in January before the US president’s inauguration.

Top Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett signaled Sunday the White House was anticipating a call this week with the Chinese leader.

Meanwhile, Japan’s top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa is considering returning to the US for another round of trade negotiations this week as expectations mount for a deal as early as this month.

“The markets keep shrugging off simmering trade war risks,” Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com. “While it has slipped down the list of priorities for market participants, below trade policy, fiscal policy and macroeconomic data, a very solid set of quarterly results from mega cap tech is enticing investors into the market.”

In Japan, attention will once again shift to a debt market sale Tuesday that may ramp up pressure on the government to adjust its borrowing plans and calm investor nerves.

Hot on the heels of auctions last month that exposed a lack of demand, the finance ministry will sell ¥2.6 trillion ($18 billion) of 10-year notes.

In geopolitics, Russia and Ukraine wrapped up a second round of talks in Istanbul that failed to bring the two sides closer to ending the war, but laid the groundwork for a new exchange of prisoners.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:23 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1451

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 142.51 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2063 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6495

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $105,923.28

Ether rose 2.5% to $2,604.14

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $63.09 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,389.54 an ounce

