Asian Stocks Set for Cautious Open as CPI Looms: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were poised for a fairly cautious opening, following a wary session in Wall Street ahead of key US inflation data that will help shape the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

While futures pointed to gains for Hong Kong shares on Tuesday, benchmarks in Tokyo and Sydney looked little changed. Stocks, bonds and the dollar in the US saw small moves just a few days ahead of the key consumer price index, which is projected to show moderation while still remaining too high to warrant rate cuts. US futures were steady in early Asia trading.

Some prominent trading desks are warning that investors should gear up for a potential break in the calm that’s come over stocks. The options market is betting the S&P 500 will move 1% in either direction after Wednesday’s CPI, according to Andrew Tyler at JPMorgan Chase & Co. On Monday, a Fed Bank of New York survey highlighted an increase in expectations for inflation.

“The key risk is a hotter CPI print,” Tyler said. “But upcoming macro data creates a two-tailed risk — with one tied to stronger-than-expected growth fueling inflation concerns and the other being weaker growth fueling either recession or ‘stagflation’ concerns.”

US stocks and bonds are facing upside risk this week as traders keep building long positions, said Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Scott Rubner. Commodity trading advisors’ equity and fixed-income demand is notable, with a so-called “green sweep” showing up in most of Goldman’s models. This means investors will keep piling in even if the market goes down.

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,220. Heavily shorted companies got a lift as GameStop Corp. soared after a cryptic X post from Keith Gill, known as “Roaring Kitty,” who gained notoriety during the 2021 meme-stock frenzy. US 10-year yields fell one basis point to 4.49%.

In Asia, investors welcomed China’s announcement it will start selling the first batch of its 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) of ultra-long special sovereign bonds this week. President Xi Jinping’s government is stepping up fiscal support to help the economy, which is facing pressure from a housing crisis and weak consumer confidence.

Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday will announce the government’s books are in the black for a second straight year, putting the nation’s fiscal standing near the top of developed-world counterparts.

Market watchers will also be looking for the next step in BHP Group’s takeover battle, after its second approach for rival Anglo American Plc that valued the miner at $43 billion was rejected.

Before Wednesday’s CPI print, economists will parse US producer prices data on Tuesday to assess the impact of categories that feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures price index. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is also scheduled to speak Tuesday.

“Squeeze risks for rate-sensitive laggards on a CPI miss outweigh downside risks on a CPI beat,” said Ohsung Kwon at Bank of America Corp. “With further hikes ruled out, we think equities may be able to tolerate higher inflation. An in-line print should also be net positive, removing the inflation overhang at least in the near term.”

Stalled-out progress on inflation is probably going to trigger a decline in US equities in the coming months, according to Stifel Nicolaus & Co.’s Barry Bannister. The S&P 500 will likely drop roughly 10% in the second or third quarter to around 4,750, he noted.

A “merely in-line” US inflation report this week “would likely be enough for further risk-asset gains,” according to HSBC strategists led by Duncan Toms.

The stock market “setup” has left it at a critical juncture, according to Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. The fact that equities saw a material decline in April, followed by a nice bounce leaves them vulnerable to a “double top” — which is one of the most-bearish signals in technical analysis.

“If this week’s inflation data creates a substantial reversal, it’s going to be a very negative development,” Maley said. “If, however, this week’s data creates a further rally — one that pushes the major indices meaningfully above their 2024 highs — it’s going to be extremely bullish.”

In a week that also sees the release of retail sales, guidance from giants Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. will provide some insight into consumer sentiment amid signs of rising joblessness.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. has closed in on an agreement with OpenAI to use the startup’s technology on the iPhone, part of a broader push to bring artificial intelligence features to its devices, according to people familiar with the matter.

Johnson & Johnson sold $4 billion of bonds to help finance its $13.1 billion acquisition of Shockwave Medical Inc., the latest blue-chip firm to seize on thriving debt markets to fund purchases.

Nasdaq Inc. is considering a sale of Solovis, a provider of portfolio-management software and services, as the exchange operator seeks to slim down following its largest-ever acquisition, according to people familiar with the matter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is reaching out to potential buyers of the £7 billion ($8.8 billion) Boots drugstore chain in the UK, according to people familiar with the matter.

UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said that he intends to stay at the helm of the Swiss bank until the task of absorbing Credit Suisse is complete, meaning his second stint leading the global wealth manager could stretch to almost four years.

Anglo American Plc rejected a second approach from BHP Group that valued the miner at $43 billion, as pressure builds on the 107-year old company to lay out a compelling vision to survive on its own.

Key events this week:

Germany CPI, ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

Bank of England Economist Huw Pill speaks, Tuesday

US PPI, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot speak, Tuesday

China rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone industrial production, GDP, Wednesday

US CPI, retail sales, business inventories, empire manufacturing, Wednesday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Wednesday

Japan GDP, industrial production, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed; futures were little changed as of 7:12 a.m. Tokyo time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%; futures were little changed

Hang Seng futures rose 0.6%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 156.22 per dollar

The offshore yuan was unchanged at 7.2397

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $62,927.22

Ether was little changed at $2,952.68

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $79.19 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,338.32 an ounce

