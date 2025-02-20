Asian Stocks Set for Gains, Yen Passes Key Level: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set to advance while US shares fell from all-time highs as a disappointing forecast from the world’s largest retailer added to concern about the health of the economy.

Equity futures in Australia edged higher while those in Hong Kong and a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares jumped after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd posted its fastest pace of revenue growth in more than a year. US stocks edged lower with Walmart Inc. slipping 6.5%.

Contracts for Japanese equities slipped as the yen rallied 1.2% to trade stronger than 150 per dollar for the first time this year.

Investors in Asia will be closely watching for a rebound in Chinese shares after losses on Thursday. Asian stocks have rallied 2.5% this month, outperforming a gauge of global peers as enthusiasm over China’s DeepSeek AI lures money into the technology sector.

“We see a modest ‘sell US risk’ flow expressed through markets, with traders compelled by the momentum seen in China/HK,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. Alibaba’s strong earnings “more than justifies the recent migration of capital from a concentrated US tech position toward the China AI plays.”

The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% as Walmart shares fell — the first big-box retailer to report results after the holiday season. Its chief financial officer acknowledged “uncertainties related to consumer behavior and global economic and geopolitical conditions.” That’s just days after retail sales signaled an abrupt pullback by consumers. A slide in banks also weighed on trading, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. each falling over 3.8%.

Retailers like Walmart tend to perform well during tough economic times. It’s also true that Walmart usually starts the year with a conservative guidance. But the fact is consumers are dealing with stubborn prices and high borrowing costs, and many are turning to credit cards and other debt to support their spending — with a rising number of those loans starting to go bad.

“This news out of Walmart raises even more concerns about the state of the consumer,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “We have already seen some very disappointing numbers on consumer confidence and last week’s retail sales data was much lower than expected. It raises some questions about how strong growth will be over the rest of this year.”

Elsewhere, the yield on 10-year Treasuries slid three basis points to 4.51%, flattening the yield curve. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that any move to boost the share of longer-term Treasuries in government debt issuance is some ways off given current hurdles that include elevated inflation and the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening program.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7%. The yen led gains in major currencies on bets the Bank of Japan will hike rates sooner rather than later.

In Asia on Friday, investors will be watching Reserve Bank of Australia officials testifying to the nation’s parliament days after delivering its first rate cut in four years. Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser however showed reluctance for further easing this year, telling Bloomberg the central bank still has “work to do” to bring inflation back to its 2-3% target.

In commodities, oil extended gains to settle above $72 a barrel, while gold pared gains after reaching a fresh record.

Key events this week:

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

US S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, existing home sales, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 2% as of 7:30 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7%

The euro was little changed at $1.0498

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.59 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2360 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6399

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $98,252.89

Ether rose 0.1% to $2,731.59

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.52%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,938.98 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.