Asian Stocks Set for Muted Open as Fed Disappoints: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks looked set for a cautious open Friday after US equities posted a weekly loss amid disappointment over Jerome Powell’s pushback on the idea of the Federal Reserve supporting markets.

Japanese equity index futures pointed to small gains at the open, while those for Hong Kong indicated losses with a number of other markets shut for holidays. The S&P 500 closed marginally higher Thursday, but slumped 1.5% over the four-day span. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ended the week with a 2.3% decline even as Netflix Inc. reported first-quarter profit that exceeded forecasts.

Treasuries fell on Thursday to pare a weekly advance, while the dollar dropped and headed for a third week of losses.

Fed Chair Powell on Wednesday had soured sentiment by indicating he would take a wait-and-see approach to how the trade war would impact inflation, dashing hopes for an immediate intervention. US President Donald Trump criticized Powell on social media Thursday, saying the Fed Chair’s termination from his post can’t come quickly enough, arguing that the central bank should have cut interest rates already this year. Trump later told reporters he could force Powell out if he wanted to.

“Continued confidence in the Fed amid a loss of confidence in the administration has shaped the market response to date: real rates/real term premia higher, dollar lower, less US exceptionalism in equity markets – but well-behaved inflation expectations and no stagflation panic,” Krishna Guha, a strategist at Evercore ISI, wrote in a note to clients.

The S&P index briefly trimmed some of its losses after Trump said there would be a trade deal with the European Union, without giving details or a timeline on when an agreement would be reached. He was more decisive on a critical US-Ukraine minerals accord, saying a deal would be signed next week.

Following the turmoil triggered by the announcement of broad US levies earlier this month, investors are focusing more on developments in country-specific trade negotiations. Key questions surround China, after Beijing indicated Wednesday it has several conditions for agreeing to talks with the Trump administration.

Trump said he was reluctant to continue ratcheting up tariffs on China because it could stall trade between the two countries, and insisted Beijing had repeatedly reached out in a bid to broker a deal.

Economic data Thursday were mixed. Applications for US unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in two months, signaling a stable labor market. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed Index tumbled, trailing all economists estimates, a warning shot from manufacturing.

Energy was one of the best performing stock sectors as WTI crude climbed more than 5% — its biggest weekly gain this year. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said he was prepared to take action to get Iran’s energy exports down to zero.

Meanwhile gold paused its record-breaking rally amid optimism over US-Japan trade talks, after bullion earlier reached another all-time high.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.7% as of 7:33 a.m. Tokyo time

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1370

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.42 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3013 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $85,010.09

Ether rose 0.4% to $1,589.84

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.5% to $64.68 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,326.85 an ounce

