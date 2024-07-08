Asian Stocks Set for Steady Open Ahead of Powell: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are poised for a mixed start as traders tread cautiously ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress and the start of the US earnings season.

Equity futures in Australia and Japan indicate small gains when trading begins Tuesday while contracts in Hong Kong and China slipped. US futures were little changed in early trading after the S&P 500 closed 0.1% higher to notch its 35th record this year. The dollar was steady.

Traders will be focused on Powell’s testimony beginning Tuesday for guidance on the Federal Reserve’s outlook. He faces pressure from lawmakers growing impatient for rate cuts and others who are unhappy with the Fed’s latest plan to boost capital requirements for Wall Street lenders. Markets are pricing the chance of two rate cuts this year, with a roughly 70% chance of the first in September, according to swaps data compiled by Bloomberg.

“With the recent signs of softer growth and labor market, markets will closely watch if Powell gives any hints on the timing of rate cuts,” said Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. “Market pricing for a September cut can increase and the US dollar can fall further if Powell’s comments are perceived as dovish.”

The S&P 500 topped 5,570 on Monday ahead of Powell’s testimony, and as traders position for earnings from some of the largest American banks which unofficially kick off the second-quarter reporting season Friday. Expectations for the season are on the rise. Analysts’ upgrades to profit estimates have outnumbered downgrades, while forecasts for 12-month forward earnings stand at an all-time high.

John Stoltzfus at Oppenheimer Asset Management said a robust earnings outlook and a resilient economy could support higher valuations. He raised his year-end S&P 500 target to 5,900. At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Scott Rubner says the bar for corporate results is high — with lofty expectations already baked in.

“As earnings season kicks off this week, investors should be prepared to see some ‘choppiness,’ but the market will likely climb back up again once companies resume buybacks,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

Shorter-term Treasuries underperformed longer ones even as US consumers’ near-term inflation expectations declined for the second straight month in June. US inflation data due Thursday will also be key, with economists expecting the core gauge to rise 0.2% for a second month. That would mark the smallest back-to-back gains since August.

Bond markets appear to be beginning the back half of 2024 with a long bias, as economic data weakens and we approach rate cuts in the fall, according to Thomas Tzitzouris at Strategas. Despite the long positioning, there are preliminary signs of shorts coming back, he noted.

“When we break down the positioning data, we see a market that despite showing a long bias in anticipation of cuts, is not fully convinced this will occur with shorts slowly returning to the market,” Tzitzouris said.

Key events this week:

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday

Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, Tuesday

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies to the House Financial Services Committee, Tuesday

Fed’s Michael Barr and Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

China PPI, CPI, Wednesday

Jerome Powell testifies to the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Michelle Bowman and Lisa Cook speak, Wednesday

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Alberto Musalem speak, Thursday

China trade, Friday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, US PPI, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo’s earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:24 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0826

The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.80 per dollar

The offshore yuan was unchanged at 7.2857 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6738

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $56,850.29

Ether rose 1.3% to $3,038.66

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.