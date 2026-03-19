Asian Stocks Set for Steady Open as Oil Declines: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were poised for a steady open after US stocks rebounded from session lows and oil retreated amid efforts by the US and Israel to calm concerns over the Iran war.

S&P 500 futures advanced in early Asia trading. The underlying benchmark finished the last session down 0.3%, recovering from a 1% drop. Japanese markets are closed on Friday. West Texas Intermediate contracts for May fell below $95 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude ended Thursday’s session slightly higher at around $108.

US stocks pared losses as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war will end a lot faster than people think as Iran is no longer able to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles. He also said Israel will no longer target energy infrastructure. President Donald Trump told reporters he’s “not putting troops anywhere” after being asked about the possibility of deploying US ground troops.

Asia’s stock benchmark lost 2.6% in Thursday’s session, its biggest decline since March 9, after strikes on energy assets stoked concerns of a prolonged economic impact from the war.

Traders are parsing every geopolitical headline for indications on how long the war in Iran will last and whether tensions will continue to escalate from here. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted the US is looking to remove sanctions that it has long imposed on Iranian oil in an effort to lower surging energy prices triggered by the war. The White House doesn’t plan to ban the export of oil and gas, a Trump administration official said Thursday.

“The market is looking for an off-ramp, the market is looking for a ceasefire,” Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. Financial conditions have been tightening, but the Federal Reserve finds it tough to address the squeeze if oil prices are high, he added.

Treasuries rebounded from their worst point of the session after a rout driven by worries major central banks will be forced to tighten policy to keep price pressures in check. The US 10-year yield fell two basis points to 4.25%. The policy-sensitive two-year yield rose two basis points to 3.79%.

Across the Atlantic, Britain’s short-term yields jumped as the Bank of England said it “stands ready to act” against inflation.

Three weeks of conflict have upended the energy supply chain. With the Strait of Hormuz all but closed, gasoline and jet fuel prices are surging, cooking gas shortages are triggering fistfights in India and farmers are fretting about diesel and fertilizers.

Gold extended losses into an eighth day as the war reduced prospects for a US interest-rate cut in the near term. An index of the dollar was little changed. The yen was steady after rallying more than 1% against the greenback in the prior session as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda kept the possibility of an April interest rate hike on the table.

In Asia, data set for release includes one-year and five-year loan prime rates in China, export orders for Taiwan and inflation for Hong Kong.

Corporate Highlights:

Micron Technology Inc. warned that it will need to spend heavily on production to meet burgeoning demand, overshadowing a generally upbeat forecast. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. aims to quintuple cloud and AI revenue to $100 billion annually in five years. One of Eli Lilly & Co.’s most highly anticipated experimental medicines helped diabetic patients lose more weight than any drug currently on the market. Darden Restaurants Inc. raised its full-year outlook as it expects an extra week of promotions at Olive Garden to lift sales. Uber Technologies Inc. plans to invest as much as $1.25 billion in Rivian Automotive Inc. to help launch a robotaxi fleet that will be available in the US, Canada and Europe over the next five years. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:35 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1576 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 157.94 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8826 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7082 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $70,006.88 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,136.85 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 5.00% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $93.95 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,639.35 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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