Asian Stocks Set to Advance on Hormuz Deal Hopes: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set to track Wall Street higher as optimism over a possible interim deal between Washington and Tehran eased concerns about energy supplies and lifted US stocks to fresh records.

Equity-index futures for Australia, Japan and South Korea all pointed to gains after the S&P 500 climbed to an all-time high Tuesday. While the Nasdaq 100 surged 3.3%, contracts for the benchmark edged lower in early Asian trading after SpaceX reported higher-than-expected spending on its artificial intelligence business, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s outlook failed to excite investors.

US crude extended losses in early trading as prospects for an interim agreement centered on reopening the Strait of Hormuz appeared to gain momentum, after global benchmark Brent slid below $80 on Tuesday. Qatar said a proposal had been drafted, while US and Iranian officials expressed optimism that a deal could be reached.

Investors will be watching whether progress toward reopening the key shipping route extends the recent slide in oil prices, easing inflation pressures and reinforcing the rally in global equities. Lower energy costs may also strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates on hold.

“Markets are reacting to the possibility that a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could help normalize global oil supplies and reduce near-term energy price pressures,” said Tony Miano at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “Lower oil prices can ease inflation concerns.”

The latest US earnings also remained supportive of sentiment, with Caterpillar Inc. jumping after strong growth driven by data-center spending. McDonald’s Corp. advanced after Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski hailed an “opportunity to raise the bar in the US and accelerate performance in our largest market,” even as growth slowed for a second straight quarter.

Meanwhile, Treasuries rose on Tuesday as signs of progress toward a diplomatic resolution of the Iran war sent oil prices lower, curbing expectations for more than one Fed interest-rate hike in the coming year.

Yields fell across maturities by four to six basis points, with the yield on the two-year note reaching the lowest level since July 20 and the benchmark 10-year yield at 4.61%. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar edged lower.

Treasury yields have tracked oil prices to varying degrees since the US attacked Iran in late February, helping push up inflation and bolstering the case for tighter US monetary policy.

On the economic front, US job openings eased in June but hiring picked up slightly, indicating relatively steady demand for workers heading into the summer.

That stability gives the Fed room to stay focused on inflation, although Friday’s jobs report could quickly change the conversation, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro.

“A red-hot print could strengthen the case for a September rate hike, particularly with inflation still elevated,” he said. “However, a disappointing report combined with last week’s weaker-than-expected gross domestic product growth could give the Fed more cover to remain on hold.”

Corporate Highlights:

Palantir Technologies Inc. soared after the company boosted full-year revenue and income forecasts, describing commercial demand for its data analytics tools as “otherworldly.” Wayfair Inc. surged after the home furnishings retailer said sales in the US grew at their fastest clip since 2021, helped by a growing number of brick-and-mortar stores and demand for its higher-end brands. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has been told that some of the invoices underpinning its financing to an iron ore trader called Sapphire Minmetals Corp. are not genuine, according to people familiar with the matter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. removed jalapeños from multiple stores in Minnesota after learning the peppers may be linked to a salmonella outbreak in the state that’s sickened 110 people. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3% as of 7:01 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.5% Nikkei 225 futures rose 2.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1530 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.79 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7482 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7043 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $64,191.96 Ether fell 0.2% to $1,871.9 Commodities

Spot gold was little changed West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $75.33 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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