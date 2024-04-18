Asian Stocks Set to Drop on Hawkish Fed Comments: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are set to fall in early trading after US shares and Treasuries extended this month’s selloff after solid economic readings and hawkish Fedspeak reinforced speculation that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Equity futures in Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong all declined, while contracts in South Korea and mainland China rose. US equity futures were steady after the S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day Thursday, with its most influential group — technology — leading declines.

Treasuries fell across the US curve — with two-year yields once again near the 5% mark. The dollar resumed its advance while the yen swung between a gains and losses as officials raised concern over excessive moves in currencies. An initial quarter-point Federal Reserve rate cut remained priced in for November.

Global markets have been ravaged this week as traders slashed bets on Fed easing this year following a series of hawkish comments from officials and data that indicates a robust US economy. The MSCI All Country World Index has dropped 2.1%, on track for its biggest weekly decline since October. The VIX — a gauge of market volatility — climbed to its highest this week in more than five months.

When asked about the possibility of hiking, New York Fed President John Williams said while it’s “not” his baseline expectation, it’s possible — if warranted. His Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said he doesn’t think it will be appropriate to ease until toward the end of 2024. The Fed may “potentially” hold rates steady all year, Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari told Fox News Channel.

In economic data, US jobless claims remained subdued, consistent with a healthy job market. Separately, the Philadelphia Fed factory index topped estimates. While existing-home sales fell, the pace was roughly in line with the median forecast of economists.

The market’s biggest worry right now is inflation, which is re-accelerating and throwing cold water on the idea of any rate cuts in 2024, let alone one or two, according to Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

“We are firmly in the camp of no rate cuts in 2024,” he said. “We believe investors should prepare for a higher-for-longer regime when it comes to both inflation and interest rates and that investment portfolios should be positioned for these dynamics for the foreseeable future.”

Traders in Asia will be closely watching Japanese inflation data early Friday for signs the Bank of Japan may tighten policy further this year. An increasing number of economists expects the BOJ to raise interest rates again in October after it stands pat next week, with most of them flagging an earlier move in July as a risk scenario, according to a Bloomberg survey

Elsewhere, oil remained broadly steady while gold advanced amid growing political risks and demand from central banks and Chinese consumers.

Corporate Highlights:

Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai announced changes to Google’s workplace teams structure, saying the moves will help the company develop artificial intelligence products and services faster and more efficiently

Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of computer-memory chips, is poised to get $6.1 billion in grants from the Commerce Department to help pay for domestic factory projects, part of an effort to bring semiconductor production back to American soil

Alaska Air Group Inc. expects second-quarter profits will top analyst estimates, signaling that the carrier is recovering from a near-catastrophe on one of its planes that triggered the temporary grounding of a key Boeing Co. aircraft model

Las Vegas Sands Corp. said remodeling at an entertainment center and a hotel in Macau will crimp results this year

EBay Inc.’s embrace of artificial intelligence has turned the stock’s most bearish analyst into its biggest fan, with Morgan Stanley seeing a further 25% gain for the shares over the next year.

DNA testing firm 23andMe Holding Co.’s Chief Executive Officer Anne Wojcicki said she’s considering taking the struggling company private, less than three years after it began selling shares

Blackstone Inc. collected more fees from big retail funds and credit strategies during the first quarter, compensating for the slower pace of deal exits

L’Oréal SA reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales as strength in Europe and North America helped offset a slowdown in shopping by Chinese travelers

Key events this week:

Japan CPI, Friday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel speak, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:11 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.1%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.7%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0644

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.55 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2499 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6422

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $63,398.94

Ether fell 0.1% to $3,066.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.63%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $82.63 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,380.46

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.