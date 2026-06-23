Asian Stocks Set to Extend AI Chip-Fueled Selloff: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were poised to extend Tuesday’s losses after a bruising Wall Street tech-led selloff deepened concerns that the AI-driven equity rally has run too far.

Equity-index futures for Japan and South Korea all pointed lower, while Hong Kong contracts indicated modest gains. Contracts for US equities edged higher in early Wednesday trading after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 tumbled 3.3% and the S&P 500 fell 1.4% on Tuesday. A closely watched semiconductor gauge — which had more than doubled from its war-driven lows — slumped about 8%.

The risk-off mood drove investors into safer assets. Treasuries rallied, while haven currencies including the Japanese yen and Swiss franc outperformed. Oil declined Tuesday as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz became more visible following an interim peace agreement between the US and Iran.

The moves come as markets prepare to close out the first half of the year with some blockbuster gains that had been driven by easing geopolitical tensions, solid earnings and an AI trade revival. That advance has recently stumbled, however, with growing questions over whether the massive spending commitments by technology companies will generate sufficient returns.

“Whether or not we rally in the short-term, we continue to see medium-term downside risk for the tech/AI trade,” said Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG LLC, adding he sees between 10% and 15% additional downside in the semiconductors group.

The US tech rout followed a sharp selloff across Asia on Tuesday that sent South Korea’s Kospi Index down 10% and triggered a circuit breaker. AI-linked heavyweights SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. each tumbled more than 10%.

Further volatility is expected in memory-chip stocks — an area that has accounted for the lion’s share of equity gains this year — as a local media report signaled SK Hynix is redirecting its efforts toward cheaper products.

“The risk-off trade reflects fear AI exuberance may be overdone,” said Chris Low at FHN Financial.

Attention will also shift to Micron Technology Inc.’s results Wednesday, which are expected to provide the clearest test yet of whether demand for AI infrastructure remains strong enough to sustain this year’s rally. Veteran strategist Louis Navellier said the report will be the grand finale to a “stunning” earnings season, noting that every dip should be viewed as a “buying opportunity.” The shares dropped 13% Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesian assets will be in focus after MSCI Inc. again delayed its review of the nation’s equities, saying it needs more time to assess whether recently announced transparency reforms are working.

In fixed income, Treasuries rallied as the equity selloff and falling oil prices eased pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to contain inflation. Swaps priced in slightly lower odds of more than one hike over the next year, leaving about 45 basis points of tightening implied by mid-2027.

Yields fell roughly one to three basis points, led by shorter maturities that are most sensitive to changes in Fed policy. The two-year yield declined around three basis points to 4.20%.

“The market is pretty well priced for a more hawkish Fed outlook at this point,” with inflation-adjusted two-year yields the highest since the Fed began cutting interest rates in September 2024, said Izaac Brook, an interest-rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Corporate Highlights:

FedEx Corp. posted quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street expectations and said profit would grow this year, a boost for the courier’s effort to simplify its business. SpaceX has drawn about $89 billion of demand for its debut US bond sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for one of the biggest deals in the investment-grade market this year. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. equity traders are on the cusp of setting another record in the second quarter, with that business on track to generate more than $5 billion of revenue, according to people familiar with the matter. Apollo Global Management Inc. is once again limiting withdrawal requests from its largest non-traded private credit fund for retail investors, as broader concerns about the asset class persist. Some of the main moves on markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:03 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.8% S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro was little changed at $1.1379 The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.56 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7955 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6916 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $62,549.18 Ether rose 0.2% to $1,665.24 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $73.12 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,111.79 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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