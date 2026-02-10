Asian Stocks Set to Extend Rally as US Shares Slip: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were poised to advance to a fresh record on Wednesday, while Treasuries climbed after weak retail sales bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to lower rates this year.

Equity futures indicated gains in Sydney and Hong Kong after a gauge of Asian stocks hit another high on Tuesday, while Tokyo is closed for a holiday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% amid weakness in several tech names, though remained near the record reached last month. Ten-year Treasury yields dropped to the lowest in about a month, with money markets seeing slightly higher odds of three Fed cuts this year — with two already fully priced in.

US retail sales unexpectedly stalled in December, suggesting consumers provided less firepower for the economy as the year drew to a close. Traders are now gearing up for the key jobs report due Wednesday in the US.

“It appears that there was less momentum behind the consumer in the final months of 2025 than previously assumed — a less encouraging departure point for growth estimates in 2026,” said Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets.

This report “isn’t a disaster,” but it isn’t a constructive signal either, especially with lingering labor-market concerns and continued volatility across several asset classes, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro.

The jobs report “will be key,” Kenwell said. “A weak print could push sentiment further toward risk-off if growth worries start to build, but a solid print may ease some of those concerns.”

Economists predict a 65,000 rise in January payrolls. Such an outcome would be the best in four months. The unemployment rate is seen holding at 4.4%. There will be an annual revision to the jobs count — which is expected to reveal a markdown in the year through March 2025.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid six basis points to 4.14%. The dollar wavered, while the yen led Group-of-10 gains versus the greenback. Bitcoin dropped below $70,000.

The value of retail purchases, unadjusted for inflation, was little changed after a 0.6% gain in November. Excluding auto dealers and gasoline stations, sales were also flat. Control-group sales — which feed into the government’s calculation of goods spending for gross domestic product — fell 0.1% after a downwardly revised gain in the prior month.

Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said interest rates could be on an extended hold while officials evaluate incoming economic data. Her Dallas counterpart Lorie Logan said she’s hopeful inflation will continue to come down, though it would take “material” weakness in the labor market for her to support more rate cuts.

Swaps still imply policymakers will leave rates on hold when they meet next month, however, as they did in January when they voted to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.5% to 3.75%.

“We expect a further two rate cuts of 25 basis points from the Federal Reserve this year,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Solid economic growth, in part supported by productivity gains, is supporting corporate earnings.”

Last week’s steep drop in software stocks on concern about competition from artificial intelligence was likely overdone and the US economy remains poised for strong growth this year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief executive officer.

“I think the narrative over the last week has been a little bit too broad,” David Solomon said Tuesday at a UBS Group AG conference in Key Biscayne, Florida. “There’ll be winners and losers — plenty of companies will pivot and do just fine.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3% as of 7:30 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3% Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.41 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $68,730.87 Ether rose 0.3% to $2,015.42 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.14% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $64.24 a barrel on Tuesday Spot gold fell 0.7% to $5,024.50 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

