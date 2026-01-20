Asian Stocks Set to Fall as Global Selloff Deepens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks looked set to decline Wednesday, tracking Wall Street losses as fears of an escalating US trade conflict with Europe and turmoil in Japanese bond markets rattled global investors.

Equity-index futures for Japan and Hong Kong dropped after the S&P 500 posted its steepest loss since October, wiping out year-to-date gains, as US markets traded after a holiday. The VIX volatility gauge surged above 20 for the first time since November. In a sign that markets may stabilize, contracts for US benchmarks edged up 0.2% in early Asian trading. Gold rallied to a record on Tuesday as demand for havens intensified.

Long-term US yields hit a four-month high in the US session with the 30-year gaining eight basis points as investors reacted to a rout in Japanese bonds and news that a Danish pension fund was planning to exit Treasuries. The dollar saw its worst two-day run in about a month.

The moves underscored mounting investor unease over erratic US foreign policy, with global funds pulling back from American assets. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on European nations that rejected his proposal to purchase Greenland has helped inject fresh volatility into markets, and forced investors to reassess US stability as a safe haven.

“This is ‘Sell America’ again within a much broader global risk off,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore. “Global investors at the margin are looking to reduce or hedge their exposure to a volatile and unreliable US. What remains to be determined is the magnitude and duration of these dynamics.”

The global market selloff was first triggered by domestic issues in Japan, where yields on 30-year debt surged over a quarter percentage point on concerns about Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s plans to cut taxes and boost spending. The jump threatened to unravel so-called carry trades — which involve buying global assets with low-interest loans in Japan — and helped push up bond yields elsewhere.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama called on market participants to calm down, pointing to the nation’s lowest reliance on debt issuance in 30 years, rising tax revenue and the smallest fiscal deficit among Group-of-Seven economies as evidence to support the government’s view that its fiscal policy is responsible and sustainable.

Elsewhere, Danish pension fund AkademikerPension said it will exit US Treasuries by the end of the month amid concerns that the Trump administration has created credit risks too big to ignore.

“The US is basically not a good credit and long-term the US government finances are not sustainable,” Anders Schelde, chief investment officer at AkademikerPension, told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also urged calm, comparing the uproar over Greenland to what he called the “hysteria” that followed Trump’s announcement in April of sweeping tariffs. Trump is expected to arrive in Davos for the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

While traders have been able to get past a whirlwind of other unexpected developments this year — including the White House’s capture of Venezuela’s leader and its renewed attacks on the Federal Reserve — the size of the moves suggests that investors’ willingness to shrug off earlier shocks is beginning to erode.

“Tariff War 2.0, or Territory War 1.0 if you prefer, is in full swing and has potential to cause significant near-term market disruptions,” said Victoria Greene at G Squared Private Wealth. “A lot depends on how the next few weeks play out. So, we are not ‘panic selling,’ but watching carefully and ready for volatility.”

Meanwhile, South Korea will hold off on fulfilling a pledge to invest as much as $20 billion in the US this year given the pressure on the nation’s currency, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Corporate News:

Netflix Inc.’s shares fell after warning of higher program spending and the cost of closing its deal with Warner Bros. United Airlines Holdings Inc. beat Wall Street estimates for the fourth quarter and anticipates a strong 2026, driven by demand from high-spending domestic passengers and international travelers. Kraft Heinz fell 4.2% in after-hours after the food company registered up to 325 million shares for potential sale by holder Berkshire Hathaway. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:08 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1724 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.13 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9558 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6734 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $88,109.23 Ether fell 1.7% to $2,939.56 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.79% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $59.50 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

