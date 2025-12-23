Asian Stocks Set to Rise After S&P 500 Hits Record: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set to rise after tech-led gains pushed Wall Street to a record and data showed the US economy grew at its fastest pace in two years. Gold and silver hit all-time highs.

Equity-index futures pointed to advances at the open for benchmarks in Hong Kong and Japan on Wednesday, Australian shares opened lower. The S&P 500 rose for a fourth day, with a gauge of big tech climbing almost 1% amid low volume ahead of the Christmas holiday. Short-dated bonds underperformed. The dollar fell.

The moves underscored resilient risk appetite heading into year-end, with investors favoring technology shares even as strong US growth data tempered expectations for near-term Federal Reserve easing. That backdrop also bolstered confidence corporate earnings will continue to expand robustly in 2026.

“If consumers remain resilient through the holiday and the fourth quarter, it should bode well for US GDP and corporate earnings,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Earnings have continued to surprise to the upside. Bulls are hoping to see this trend continue in 2026.”

Commodities also gained, with gold and silver rallying on escalating geopolitical tensions and copper prices topping $12,000 a ton for the first time. Gold’s haven appeal has been amplified in the last week by Washington’s blockade of oil tankers linked to Venezuela.

Those tensions extended oil’s rally into a fifth straight session, with Brent crude trading at $62.38 a barrel.

Meanwhile, US inflation-adjusted gross domestic product increased at a 4.3% annualized pace. That was higher than all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey and followed 3.8% growth in the prior period.

Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, remained above 3.5%.

Donald Trump said he expects his Fed chair to lower rates if the market is doing well, the latest signal that the president is eager for a nominee committed to borrowing cost cuts as he nears an announcement of his choice to replace Jerome Powell.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed the idea of reconsidering the Fed’s 2% inflation target once the US has sustainably brought price increases back down to that pace.

Money markets see a less than 20% chance of a Fed reduction in January.

“The economy is demonstrating a Goldilocks scenario with above-potential US economic growth, and declining but elevated inflation and a less robust labor market,” said Eric Teal at Comerica Wealth Management. “The Fed will likely maintain a dovish bias, which will only increase with a new Fed Chair next year.”

Separately, the US is declining to impose additional tariffs on chip imports until at least mid-2027 in signs that the Trump administration is seeking to stabilize ties with Beijing.

Elsewhere in Asia, India’s central bank announced fresh measures aimed at boosting banking liquidity with government bond purchases and foreign-exchange swaps looking to support a weakening rupee, which has emerged as Asia’s worst-performing currency this year.

Corporate Highlights:

Orsted A/S agreed to sell a majority stake in a Taiwanese wind farm to local firm Cathay as it presses ahead with plans to repair its balance sheet. Ken Griffin’s Citadel will return about $5 billion of profits earned this year, bringing its assets under management to $67 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. Novo Nordisk A/S won approval to sell a pill version of its blockbuster obesity shot Wegovy in the US, a crucial step in its effort to defend its market share from rival Eli Lilly & Co. Samsung Electronics Co.-owned Harman International is buying a key driver-assistance business from Germany’s ZF Group for €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion), as financial stress across Europe’s auto-supplier sector forces companies to rethink their portfolios. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:22 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro was little changed at $1.1794 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.16 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0179 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6701 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $87,201.42 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,957.1 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.77% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $58.47 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,493.38 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

