Asian Stocks Set to Rise After Soft US CPI, Oil Up: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set for a second day of gains after an unexpectedly sharp slowdown in US inflation fueled a Wall Street rally and eased expectations about imminent Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. Oil edged higher.

Futures for benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong all pointed to higher opens on Wednesday. Earlier, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, with major banks posting solid results. A rally in chipmakers helped lift the Nasdaq 100 by 1.1%. SK Hynix Inc.’s American depositary receipts surged 27%, while International Business Machines Corp. sank 25% on a sales miss.

Treasuries gained, sending yields tumbling as traders unwound bets that the Fed could begin raising interest rates as soon as this month. A gauge of dollar strength had its worst day in almost two weeks, while gold gained more than 1% during the US session to over $4,050 an ounce as rate-hike bets eased.

West Texas Intermediate crude edged higher in early Asia trading after the US said it resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas. American forces also launched a fresh wave of attacks on Iran. WTI climbed 0.7% to about $79.90 a barrel.

Consumer prices dropped in June for the first time in six years, and a key gauge of underlying inflation was little changed. Fed officials will likely welcome the data ahead of their upcoming meeting even as hostilities in the Persian Gulf risk prolonging the fallout from the conflict.

“Softer than expected CPI is a big relief,” said Tiffany Wilding at Pacific Investment Management Co. While the “report will not eliminate discussion of further tightening entirely, it should effectively remove a July rate hike from consideration.”

Attention in Asia will once again be on the chips sector after a volatile session on Tuesday.

The premium for SK Hynix’s ADRs over their Korean-listed shares soared to more than 50%, just three days after making their US trading debut.

Earlier, in testimony before US lawmakers, Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh said central bank officials have no tolerance for high inflation, reiterating a vow to tame price growth.

The CPI likely lowers pressure on the Fed to hike soon, but hostilities in Iran mean the prospect of hikes is far from over, noted Kay Haigh at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. While a path remains for rates to stay unchanged this year, the re-escalation of the conflict has narrowed it, Haigh said.

The “report provides breathing room, not an all-clear,” noted Bret Kenwell at eToro. “While inflation has cooled, it has not disappeared.”

Corporate Highlights:

Chinese AI pioneer DeepSeek has begun preparations for an initial public offering and may file as soon as this year, setting the stage for what could be a landmark debut for the country’s technology industry. JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw its highest quarterly profit ever as stock traders blew past estimates and a long-held Visa Inc. stake paid off to the tune of $4.6 billion. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trounced its own Wall Street stock-trading records, posting $7.42 billion for a quarter that saw indexes rip higher amid market volatility. Bank of America Corp.’s stock traders notched a record during the second quarter while its investment bankers capitalized on a dealmaking resurgence. Wells Fargo & Co. reported earnings that beat estimates on higher fees from wealth management and investment banking. A slew of Citigroup Inc.’s key business lines surpassed expectations, although the bank’s record haul in stock trading fell short of the growth posted by rivals. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.2% S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1422 The Japanese yen was little changed at 162.22 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7732 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $64,966.71 Ether rose 0.6% to $1,886.52 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $79.93 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,047.74 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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