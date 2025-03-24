Asian Stocks Set to Rise on Trump’s Tariff Signals: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were broadly poised for gains after US equities enjoyed one of their best sessions of the year, fueled by signs that President Donald Trump’s trade sanctions will be narrower than feared.

Futures signaled gains for Tokyo and Shanghai benchmarks while Sydney edged higher after opening. Hong Kong was set to drop. That’s after Wall Street’s risk-on bid lifted shares of nearly all stripes in a rebound from a sharp selloff that has challenged the notion of US exceptionalism. The Nasdaq 100 added 2.2%. Bonds fell alongside gold. The dollar wavered.

A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps rallied the most in two months, with Tesla Inc. soaring 12% and Nvidia Corp. leading chipmakers higher. The advance trimmed a slide driven by concern over lofty valuations that put big techs on pace for their worst quarter since 2022.

Markets gripped by anxiety about the economic impact of an all-out trade war got relief from signs the coming wave of US tariffs is shaping up as more focused than the barrage Trump has occasionally threatened. The president twice on Monday signaled trading partners would receive possible exemptions or reductions.

“Stocks look to continue to rally from oversold levels, and any reduction in potential tariff impacts will be an upward catalyst,” said Ivan Feinseth at Tigress Financial Partners. “I believe we have seen the worst of the market’s pullback, though we will continue to see increased volatility at the beginning of next month based on the outcome of President Trump’s tariff policies.”

The S&P 500 rose 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.4%. A measure of the Magnificent Seven megacaps gained 3.4%. A closely watched index of chipmakers jumped 3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose nine basis points to 4.33%. Oil climbed as Trump said he would seek a 25% tariff on nations buying crude and gas from Venezuela.

“We said last week that we had already seen ‘peak chaos’ in US tariff policy,” said Thierry Wizman at Macquarie. “Events over the weekend seemed to confirm that regularization and rationalization of tariff policy is coming, followed by negotiations and concessions.”

Trump has touted his April 2 announcement as a “Liberation Day”, heralding the start of a more protectionist policy meant as retribution against trading partners he has long accused of “ripping off” the US. Nations in the crosshairs of US tariffs have rushed to set up meetings with Trump administration officials to offer concessions and other defensive responses in an effort to earn exceptions from the reciprocal tariffs.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic on Monday cited the impact of tariff hikes impeding progress on disinflation for why he now sees just one interest-rate cut as likely this year, rather than two.

A growing chorus of central bankers and finance ministers around the world have expressed concern that a global trade war would inhibit economic growth and fuel inflation — a combination that would make it difficult to calibrate an effective interest-rate response.

“Yes, tariffs hurt the economy by complicating capex decisions about the future,” said Scott Wren at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “But today the issue is mainly price increases, which we foresee as incremental and diluted. What’s more, the economy has slowed from 2024, but we think to a sustainable pace.”

In Asia, China’s central bank unveiled a new method for pricing its one-year loans to banks, the latest move in policymakers’ efforts to revamp their monetary toolkit. The People’s Bank of China announced that banks will be able to bid for different prices on its one-year loans, known as the medium-term lending facility.

Later Tuesday, Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers is due to unveil the government budget. Economists reckon it will show an underlying cash deficit in the 12 months through June 2026 of A$40 billion ($25.1 billion), slightly better than the A$46.9 billion predicted in Treasury’s mid-year review in December.

Meantime, equity strategists from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Evercore ISI are advising clients that the worst of the recent downturn is likely behind them, citing metrics from investor sentiment and positioning to favorable seasonality.

“The US equity pullback has put a dent in US outperformance over the rest of the world,” said BlackRock Investment Institute’s Strategists including Jean Boivin and Wei Li. “We stay overweight US stocks and see opportunities across global stocks.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:02 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 1.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0803

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.72 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2645 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $87,520.82

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,079.33

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield rose five basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $69.20 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed at $3,012.01 an ounce

