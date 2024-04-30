Asian Stocks Set to Slide on Rekindled Rate Fears: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia are set to start May lower after renewed concerns that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer helped fuel a sell-off in US benchmarks and boosted bond yields and the dollar.

Equity futures for Tokyo and Sydney pointed to drops of at least 1%, with many markets in the region closed for public holidays. The S&P 500 fell the most since January after a jump in a broad gauge of US labor costs closely watched by policymakers reinforced bets that officials will keep rates unchanged at a two-decade high on Wednesday — and are unlikely to lower them anytime soon. US stock futures fell in early trading.

An index of the dollar jumped the most in more than two weeks on Tuesday while Treasury two-year yields reached the highest level since November.

“The markets are in full fear-mode” before the Fed announcement, said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “Rates won’t go down in the near future and equities are having trouble justifying their prices.”

The last time Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke, he pointed to the lack of further progress in bringing inflation down and to enduring strength in the labor market. The latest inflation signals — in tandem with expectations for a robust employment report on Friday — aren’t likely to lead him to change his tune.

A plunge in consumer confidence further weighed heavily on US equities — which suffered their worst month since September. In late hours, Amazon.com Inc. reported strong sales for its cloud unit amid rising artificial-intelligence demand. Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the second-biggest maker of computer processors, gave a lukewarm revenue forecast for the current period.

“Stocks, bonds, and the dollar are all frontrunning the possibility of a frowning Powell at tomorrow’s interest rate decision,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers. “This morning’s data justifies an increasingly hawkish committee.”

A survey conducted by 22V Research shows that only 16% of investors polled expect a “risk-on” reaction to Wednesday’s Fed decision, 44% said “risk-off,” and 40% “negligible/mixed.” The tally also revealed that two-thirds of respondents still expect a rate cut in 2024.

“With inflation data continuing to be surprisingly hot for the past quarter, the narrative that these surprises are all attributable to ‘one offs’ in individual components is becoming harder to sustain,” said Joe Davis at Vanguard. “Time will tell, but the data suggest that what we call a ‘deferred landing’ is more likely than the long anticipated ‘soft landing’.”

Sticky US inflation this year isn’t necessarily bad news for the stock rally as higher yields are a reflection of strong economic growth, according to HSBC strategists led by Max Kettner.

“If the Fed’s cuts turn out to be more like the recalibration in the mid-1990s and 2019, it may not necessarily be bad news for risk assets,” they said.

In other markets, gold was steady early Wednesday after extending its decline from a record high reached in mid-April. Oil continued to slip as the potential for a cease-fire in the Middle East eased geopolitical tensions.

Copper declined on Tuesday as traders turned their attention to demand conditions in China while cocoa crashed amid extreme volatility and a lack of liquidity.

Corporate Highlights:

McDonald’s Corp. results fell short of expectations in the first quarter, hampered by slowing growth in the US and the reverberations of the Israel-Hamas war.

Coca-Cola Co. issued a more optimistic 2024 forecast after first-quarter results outpaced Wall Street’s expectations as customers in markets around the world continue to pay higher prices and drive volume growth.

3M Co. plans to slash its dividend, ending more than six decades of boosting the payout each year as it enters a new era following the spinoff of its health-care products division.

Eli Lilly & Co.’s brighter outlook for 2024 raised the potential ceiling for new weight-loss drugs even further in the eyes of analysts and investors.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s payment volume climbed 14% in the first quarter on increased consumer spending globally, giving a boost to the firm’s shares in early trading.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s social media platforms Facebook and Instagram are under investigation from the European Union amid concerns they’re failing to cull targeted disinformation peddled by Russia that aims to sow discord on the continent.

Walmart Inc.’s deal to buy smart-TV maker Vizio Holding Corp. will undergo an in-depth antitrust review by the Federal Trade Commission, Vizio said Tuesday.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. warned of pressured margins for the remainder of the year, even as quarterly earnings beat estimates.

Key events this week:

Holiday across much of Asia and Europe, Wednesday

Treasury’s quarterly refunding announcement, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, JOLTS job openings, ISM Manufacturing, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US factory orders, initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Apple earnings, Thursday

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, ISM Services, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1.2% as of 7:25 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures fell 1%

The S&P 500 fell 1.6%; futures fell 0.3%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.9%; futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6476

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $60,474.67

Ether rose 1.6% to $3,009.85

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.68%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,290.25 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate Crude fell 0.8% to $81.27 a barrel

