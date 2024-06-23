Asian Stocks Set to Slip, Japan Warns on Yen Moves: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are set to fall into a week that includes measures of inflation that will help guide bets on the outlook for global interest rates. The yen was steady after Japan’s top currency official ratcheted intervention rhetoric.

Equity futures in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong point to early losses when markets open on Monday. Contracts for US shares were steady in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 slipped on Friday amid a large options expiry.

The moves come as markets are at a critical juncture for positioning into the second half of 2024 with the outlook for central bank policy rates from New Zealand to Japan and the US unclear. Inflation prints in Australia and Tokyo as well as the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of consumer costs may help, after data showed US services activity picked up to the fastest pace in more than two years.

The greenback was litle changed in early Asian trading while the Japanese yen was below 160 per dollar as Masato Kanda said officials are ready to intervene to support the currency 24-hours a day if needed. Traders have been wary of an escalation in official rhetoric after the yen’s 1.6% slide this month, while retail investors appear to be reloading bets for a rebound.

“The yen finished higher last week at 159.80 versus the dollar, supported by Friday night’s stronger-than-expected US PMI data and the BOJ’s reluctance to provide a “detailed plan” around its reduction of bond purchases,” writes Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia in Sydney. “We suspect the next round of intervention is likely to come after yen triggers buy orders perched above the late April 160.20ish high”

This week, while parsing inflation data, traders will also be keeping watch on rising political risks. The first UK prime ministerial and US presidential debates are scheduled and the first round of voting in the French legislative election is set to take place this coming weekend.

“While the debate may not stoke market volatility, it will be symbolic given it’s the earliest live US debate since 1960, and Biden will be out to prove a point to the American voters,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. “As the gloves come off it could get ugly on the podium, and we watch to see if the debate affects polling.”

Treasury 10-year yields closed little changed at 4.26% on Friday after the S&P Global’s June preliminary US manufacturing and services PMIs beat estimates. The stronger data unwound an earlier rally in Treasuries following softer European PMI data. France’s risk premium over Germany closed at the highest since 2012.

Triple Witching

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% on Friday as an estimated that $5.5 trillion of options expired during the quarterly event ominously known as “triple witching.” Nearly 18 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges more than 55% above the three-month average. Nvidia Corp. played an added role, with the value of contracts tied to the chipmaker the second-largest of any underlying asset, lagging only the S&P 500.

Traders and strategists are beginning question how long this year’s rally can persist as bond and currency markets gyrate from shifting bets on central bank rate cuts and election uncertainty in Europe. A gauge of global equities has climbed 2.3% this quarter, set for a third straight quarterly gain while US stocks have notched fresh highs this month amid the AI frenzy.

At a stock level, a correction is already starting to play out as market breadth is extremely weak with momentum for a few shares continuing almost unabated, according to Morgan Stanley. That may remain into the second half however until there’s a change in the macro outlook, such as inflation signaling the need for a rate hike or growth materially slows, Michael Wilson, chief US stock strategist wrote in a note to clients on Sunday.

“Until the bond market pushes back via a higher term premium, or growth slows down in a more meaningful way, we expect this narrow market performance to persist,” he wrote.

Elsewhere in Asia, investors of Chinese assets sold off again last week as policymakers showed no urgency to roll out more stimulus. The yuan slid to its lowest in seven months, and the benchmark Shanghai composite index fell below the 3,000 level on Friday for the first time since March. A gauge of Asian currencies versus the dollar is nearing its lowest since November 2022.

Meanwhile, China and the European Union have agreed to start talks on the bloc’s plans to impose tariffs on electric vehicles imported from the Asian nation.

In commodities, oil extended Friday’s decline toward $80 a barrel amid a stronger greenback and a technical indicator suggesting the recent rally has gone too far. Gold fell amid a re-think of the Fed’s rate cut outlook.

Key events this week:

BOJ issues Summary of Opinions from June policy meeting, Monday

Singapore CPI, Monday

Taiwan jobless rate, industrial production, Monday

Argentina unemployment, GDP, Monday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Monday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Monday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Monday

Australia consumer confidence, Tuesday

Malaysia CPI, Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

Spain GDP, Tuesday

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer debate, Wednesday

Bank of Finland’s 3rd International Monetary Policy Conference begins, Wednesday

RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser speaks, Thursday

Japan retail sales, Thursday

Philippines rate decision, Thursday

China industrial profits, Thursday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

BOE releases financial stability report, Thursday

Sweden rate decision, Thursday

Turkey rate decision, Thursday

US durable goods, initial jobless claims, GDP, wholesale inventories, Thursday

Mexico unemployment, trade, rate decision, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, Friday

UK GDP, Friday

France CPI, Friday

Italy CPI, Friday

Spain CPI, Friday

Czech Republic GDP, Friday

US PCE inflation, spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Brazil unemployment, Friday

Chile industrial production, unemployment, Friday

Colombia unemployment, rate decision, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:30 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0691

The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2906 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6638

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $63,511.25

Ether fell 0.3% to $3,424.91

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.21%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $80.42 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

