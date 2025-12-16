Asian Stocks Set to Waver After Tepid US Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were set for a mixed open, tracking moves on Wall Street after sluggish US jobs data did little to boost bets on further interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Oil dropped to its lowest in almost five years.

Futures for equity benchmarks in Sydney and Hong Kong pointed to slight declines, while Tokyo was set to open higher. The S&P 500 fell for a third day, while the Nasdaq 100 added 0.3% — buoyed by a 3.1% gain in Tesla Inc. to an an all-time high. Treasury yields and the dollar slipped. Brent crude slumped almost 3% to its lowest close since February 2021.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 64,000 in November after declining 105,000 in October amid a contraction in federal employment. The unemployment rate was 4.6% last month, up from 4.4% in September and the highest since 2021.

The US central bank is seen as less likely to put much weight on the data due to disruptions caused by the US government shutdown. Traders assigned a 20% chance of a rate reduction in January. Investors will now focus on inflation data due Thursday and remarks from several Fed officials who are expected to speak throughout the week.

“While the labor market reports were soft, the data need to be treated with caution following the government shutdown,” said ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes. “Uncertainty surrounding the timing of the FOMC’s next move is unlikely to be resolved until the data flow normalises next year.”

Plummeting oil prices will help lower inflationary pressure. Crude is on track for a third yearly loss, with supply set to exceed demand both this year and next as OPEC+ returns halted production and output soars outside the group, especially in the Americas.

Signs of weakness are proliferating across the supply side of the oil market, with Middle Eastern crude prices entering a bearish pattern known as contango early on Tuesday.

While markets have been in a period of oversupply, a steady stream of geopolitical risks — and the fact that significant oil supply has gone to stockpiles at sea or in China — has kept markets tight, said Rory Johnston, oil market researcher and founder of Commodity Context.

“The market has been trending this way,” Johnston said. “It’s been wanting to sell off, flip into contango for six months now, but it just keeps being delayed from doing so.”

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there are one or two more interviews this week for the next chair of the Federal Reserve, with a likely announcement by President Donald Trump sometime in early January.

The Trump administration has also threatened retaliation against the European Union in response to efforts to tax American tech companies, singling out prominent companies, including Accenture Plc, Siemens AG and Spotify Technology SA, as possible targets for new restrictions or fees.

In Asia, investors will be focused on Chinese stocks in Hong Kong after they neared key bearish technical levels on Tuesday as fading tech gains and renewed economic growth concerns fueled a sharp selloff. A gauge of Chinese shares listed in the US fell for a fourth straight day.

In other markets, Bitcoin rebounded after a sharp selloff on Monday, with the cryptocurrency headed for the fourth annual decline in its history. Gold eased after a five-day gain and copper slipped after hitting an all-time high on Friday.

Corporate Highlights:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is planning to reject Paramount Skydance Corp.’s hostile takeover bid due to concerns about financing and other terms, people familiar with the matter said. China Vanke Co. unveiled a revised bond-extension proposal for creditors to vote on, as the distressed developer makes another attempt to gain support for a plan to avert default. Pacific Investment Management Co. raised more than $7 billion for an asset-based finance strategy, including its first funds designed exclusively for insurance companies and wealthy individuals, according to a person familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.1% as of 7:18 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1748 The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.73 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0362 per dollar The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6632 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $87,697.95 Ether was little changed at $2,949.49 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.71% Commodities

Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

