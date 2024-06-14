Asian Stocks Slip, Yen Falls on BOJ Bond Decision: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks pared losses after Japanese shares surged, while the yen weakened following the Bank of Japan’s decision to delay a reduction in bond buying.

Japan’s Topix index shook off initial declines to trade as much as 0.9% higher, while the yen came close to weakening past the 158 per dollar mark after the Bank of Japan held its benchmark rate in a range between 0% and 0.1%, and said it will specify a plan for bond purchases at the July meeting, pushing back reductions in buying until at least then. Japan’s bond futures surged.

“They are kicking the can down the road and honestly, not announcing anything itself is a risk for the market,” Polka Mishra, partner at Javelin Wealth Management Pte Ltd., said on Bloomberg TV. Mishra said she “still remains positive on Japanese equities” as the “long-term story in Japan remains strong.”

Yen Falls, 10-Year Bond Futures Jump After BOJ Decision: TOPLive

MSCI’s Asia Pacific index slipped as losses in Australian and Chinese stocks offset the gains in Japan’s stock benchmark. The regional gauge remains on track for its third decline in the past four weeks. Mainland Chinese shares extended a drop into a fourth week, with calls growing for the nation’s central bank to ease policy to boost sentiment and support a soggy economy.

US stock futures saw modest gains in Asia after the S&P 500 notched a fourth straight record, led by a surge in tech shares. A gauge of dollar against major global currencies was steady.

Australian and New Zealand yields fell as Treasury yields held Thursday’s decline. The US producer price index unexpectedly declined the most in seven months, adding to evidence that inflationary pressures are moderating. Several categories that are used to calculate the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — the personal consumption expenditures price index — were softer in May than a month earlier.

“The latest data in hand nudges the door a little wider open for the Fed to begin making an interest rate cut later this year,” said Bill Adams at Comerica Bank, which forecasts Fed reductions in September and December.

In China, the nation’s longest-dated special government notes received stronger-than-expected demand at an auction. Asia’s largest economy sold 35 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) of 50-year special government bonds at a yield of 2.53%, according to traders. That compares with an estimate of 2.58% in a Bloomberg survey.

Strong Start

Elsewhere, the European Union’s bonds got hit Thursday as bets they would soon be added to key sovereign benchmarks received a blow, undermining the bloc’s efforts to broaden the appeal of its debt. Heightened political risk in France drove the premium on the nation’s 10-year bonds to the widest since 2017 over German peers. The euro held Thursday’s loss as French election worries weigh.

In commodities, oil fell as US economic data signaled inflation is cooling. Gold was steady.

Key events this week:

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:03 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0740

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 157.84 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2717 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $66,766.63

Ether rose 0.5% to $3,492.85

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.25%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.15%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $78.13 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

