Asian Stocks Slip as Traders Weigh Bond Selloff: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia broadly had a weak start to the day as traders assessed a selloff in bonds, mixed economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers for clues on the policy outlook.

Shares in Australia and South Korea fell, while those in Japan climbed. Futures for equity benchmarks in Hong Kong indicated a lower open. Treasuries steadied in Asia after falling on a pair of weak US note sales and ahead of the Fed’s favorite price gauge due later this week.

Stronger-than-expected May US consumer confidence and hawkish remarks from Fed’s Neel Kashkari also led to receding expectations for a rate cut. Contracts for US equities slipped in early Asian trading.

Oil extended gains as another attack in the Red Sea added to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on the weekend. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $80 a barrel, while Brent futures advanced 0.4%.

“The surge in oil prices and the rise in bond yields both in the US and in Japan are likely to make for a softer start to today’s trading session in Asia,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia in Sydney.

Yields on Australian 10-year notes rose nine basis points in early trading on Wednesday and those for the New Zealand equivalent climbed seven points. Japan’s 10-year bond yields rose almost three basis points as investors awaited a speech from central bank policy board member Seiji Adachi. The yen held near an almost 16-year low against the pound.

In the corporate news, Lenovo Group will issue $2 billion zero-coupon convertible bonds to the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, according to an HKEX filing.

Fed Rates

As Wall Street returned from the holiday weekend, the “T+1” rule came into effect — making US equities settle in one day rather than two.

Investors also waded through remarks from Fed ‘s Kashkari, who said the central bank’s policy stance is restrictive, but officials haven’t entirely ruled out additional rate hikes.

Bond traders who are stuck in a waiting game over Fed rate policy may soon get some welcome support.

Starting on Wednesday, and for the first time since the early 2000s, the Treasury Department will launch a series of buybacks targeting seasoned and harder-to-trade debt. Then in June, the US central bank is set to begin tapering the pace of its balance-sheet unwind, known as quantitative tightening, or QT.

The Fed’s first-line inflation gauge is about to show some modest relief from stubborn price pressures, corroborating central bankers’ prudence about the timing of interest-rate cuts.

Economists expect the personal consumption expenditures price index minus food and energy — due on Friday — to rise 0.2% in April. That would mark the smallest advance so far this year for the measure, which provides a better snapshot of underlying inflation.

Swap contracts are currently pricing in around 30 basis points of Fed rate cuts for all of 2024 — which equates to one reduction as the Fed moves have historically been increments of 25 basis points.

“We now expect the first Fed rate cut to come in November or December,” said Chris Low at FHN Financial. “The FOMC is looking for multiple good inflation reports, and by good, people like Governor Christopher Waller imply they should be mostly better even than April, let alone any of the months of the first quarter.”

Key events this week:

Germany CPI, Wednesday

Fed’s Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, unemployment, consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, GDP, wholesale inventories, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams and Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US consumer income, spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:33 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.6%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0849

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 157.37 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2661 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6643

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $68,370.54

Ether rose 0.4% to $3,845.08

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.54%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 1.060%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.35%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $80.19 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

