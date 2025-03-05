Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Asian Stocks to Climb After Trump Tariff Reprieve: Markets Wrap

This content was published on
4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set to climb Thursday after Wall Street rose as US President Donald Trump agreed to a delay on newly imposed automaker levies on Mexico and Canada. German bonds sold sharply on higher defense spending.

Equity index futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all rose. The S&P 500 ended Wednesday 1.1% higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.4%. A gauge of US-listed Chinese companies rose 6.4%, its biggest jump in three months.

lost cells podcast

An index of the dollar fell 1% Wednesday, falling against most major currencies, with losses particularly stark against the euro. The yen climbed around 0.6% to just below 149 per dollar.

The White House said auto tariffs on Mexico and Canada would face a one-month delay. After talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, White House press spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Trump is open to hearing about additional tariff exemptions. 

Treasuries edged lower, increasing the US 10-year yield three basis points to 4.28%, while European bonds plunged. Yields on benchmark German 10-year bunds soared 30 basis points, the most since 1990, after chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz outlined a sweeping fiscal overhaul late Tuesday. The euro strengthened to levels not seen since November.

The sharp moves in Europe came as Germany said it would spend hundreds of billions of euros for defense and infrastructure investments in a dramatic shift that upends its ironclad controls on government borrowing.

In Asia, data set for release includes unemployment in the Philippines, inflation in Vietnam, and an interest rate decision in Malaysia. 

In China, officials announced an expansion target of about 5% for 2025 at its annual parliamentary session Wednesday, marking the first time in more than a decade Beijing had set the same goal for three straight years. President Xi Jinping signaled China’s determination to push ahead with an ambitious growth goal this year, despite the trade war.

Later Thursday, the European Central Bank and its counterpart in Turkey will hand down interest rate decisions.

US data expected Thursday includes initial jobless claims ahead of Friday’s monthly payrolls figures. Options traders expect the S&P 500 to move 1.3% in either direction, in what would be the most for any jobs day since the regional bank turmoil in March 2023.

Oil benchmarks fell more than 2% Wednesday as traders balanced the effect of US tariffs on demand with signs from OPEC+ it may boost supply.

Key events this week:

  • Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday
  • US trade, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday
  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks, Thursday
  • Fed’s Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic speak, Thursday
  • Eurozone GDP, Friday
  • US jobs report, Friday
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday
  • Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • Hang Seng futures rose 1.5% as of 7:33 a.m. Tokyo time
  • S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1%
  • The euro was little changed at $1.0791
  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.84 per dollar
  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2360 per dollar
  • The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6335

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $90,118.6
  • Ether fell 0.1% to $2,232.5

Bonds

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
70 Likes
135 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR