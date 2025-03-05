Asian Stocks to Climb After Trump Tariff Reprieve: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set to climb Thursday after Wall Street rose as US President Donald Trump agreed to a delay on newly imposed automaker levies on Mexico and Canada. German bonds sold sharply on higher defense spending.

Equity index futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all rose. The S&P 500 ended Wednesday 1.1% higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.4%. A gauge of US-listed Chinese companies rose 6.4%, its biggest jump in three months.

An index of the dollar fell 1% Wednesday, falling against most major currencies, with losses particularly stark against the euro. The yen climbed around 0.6% to just below 149 per dollar.

The White House said auto tariffs on Mexico and Canada would face a one-month delay. After talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, White House press spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Trump is open to hearing about additional tariff exemptions.

Treasuries edged lower, increasing the US 10-year yield three basis points to 4.28%, while European bonds plunged. Yields on benchmark German 10-year bunds soared 30 basis points, the most since 1990, after chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz outlined a sweeping fiscal overhaul late Tuesday. The euro strengthened to levels not seen since November.

The sharp moves in Europe came as Germany said it would spend hundreds of billions of euros for defense and infrastructure investments in a dramatic shift that upends its ironclad controls on government borrowing.

In Asia, data set for release includes unemployment in the Philippines, inflation in Vietnam, and an interest rate decision in Malaysia.

In China, officials announced an expansion target of about 5% for 2025 at its annual parliamentary session Wednesday, marking the first time in more than a decade Beijing had set the same goal for three straight years. President Xi Jinping signaled China’s determination to push ahead with an ambitious growth goal this year, despite the trade war.

Later Thursday, the European Central Bank and its counterpart in Turkey will hand down interest rate decisions.

US data expected Thursday includes initial jobless claims ahead of Friday’s monthly payrolls figures. Options traders expect the S&P 500 to move 1.3% in either direction, in what would be the most for any jobs day since the regional bank turmoil in March 2023.

Oil benchmarks fell more than 2% Wednesday as traders balanced the effect of US tariffs on demand with signs from OPEC+ it may boost supply.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US trade, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic speak, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday

Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 1.5% as of 7:33 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0791

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.84 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2360 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6335

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $90,118.6

Ether fell 0.1% to $2,232.5

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

