Asian Stocks to Decline After Volatile US Session: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were poised to drop Friday after choppy trading on Wall Street, weighed down by concerns over stretched artificial intelligence valuations and signs of a cooling labor market.

Equity-index futures for Japan and Hong Kong pointed to losses, while Australia opened lower. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq 100 dipped 1.9% as the gauges dropped for the second time in three sessions. High-flying AI stocks from Nvidia Corp. to Palantir Technologies Inc. declined. A closely watched volatility gauge briefly topped 20.

As investors pared risk, bonds rallied across the curve on expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, driving 10-year Treasury yields to their biggest drop in a month. That came after data showed the steepest October job cuts in more than two decades. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar slid the most since mid-October, while gold was little changed.

The MSCI All Country World Index is on track for its first weekly decline in four, as investors who drove the rally on expectations of Fed rate cuts and AI-fueled growth now question whether massive capital spending will pay off. Wall Street chief executives have also struck a more cautious tone, as concerns grow over a narrowing group of stocks driving the market’s gains.

“The market seems to have continued angst about the valuations of AI stocks,” said Jonestrading’s Dave Lutz, adding that semiconductor stocks were “under decent pressure.”

The selloff this week came as earnings season winds down and as investors become reliant on private data amid a dearth of economic figures due to the ongoing US government shutdown.

The latest private data release, from Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., showed companies announced 153,074 job cuts last month, almost triple the number during the same month last year and driven by the technology and warehousing sectors.

It’s the most for any October since 2003, when the advent of mobile phones was similarly disruptive, said Andy Challenger, the company’s chief revenue officer.

The Challenger report is “the biggest issue, suggesting the Fed is ‘wrong’ about putting the December cut in question,” said Michael Green, chief strategist and portfolio manager for Simplify Asset Management.

Meanwhile, Fed Cleveland President Beth Hammack said inflation is a bigger risk than job weakness. Her Chicago counterpart Austan Goolsbee told CNBC that a lack of inflation data during the shutdown makes him uneasy about rate cuts. Governor Michael Barr said officials still have work to do on inflation while ensuring the labor market is solid. Fed St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said the central bank must keep downward pressure on inflation, cautioning that interest rates are approaching the level that would no longer provide that pressure.

Money markets are now implying a better-than-70% chance of a Fed cut next month.

Back to stocks, the sudden focus on the financing needs of OpenAI — the maker of ChatGPT — and other companies in the industry came as investors were already on edge following remarks from Wall Street executives about frothy tech valuations.

Their warning fueled jitters in the market earlier in the week, leading to a 2.1% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index on Tuesday. After recouping some of that loss on Wednesday, the index slid another 1.9% on Thursday. It’s now down almost 4% from its last record on Oct. 29, though still up nearly 20% so far this year.

Elsewhere, the US is pushing forward on President Donald Trump’s pledge to pause a series of penalties aimed at China’s shipbuilding industry, proposing pausing tariffs on imports of ship-to-shore cranes and chassis from China.

In commodities, oil extended declines after Saudi Arabia lowered the prices of its crude.

Novo Nordisk A/S has again increased its offer for Metsera Inc. as its takeover battle with Pfizer Inc. for the obesity startup escalates. Tesla Inc. shareholders approved a $1 trillion compensation package for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, the largest payout ever awarded to a corporate leader. Huawei Technologies Co. added a thin new handset to its lineup, offering Chinese consumers a direct competitor to Apple Inc.’s iPhone Air. Airbnb Inc. issued a better-than-expected outlook for the holiday quarter, citing strong demand as US travelers used its recently launched “reserve now, pay later” feature to book trips in advance. Qantas Airways Ltd. shares fell after the airline scaled back planned capacity growth after slower-than-expected corporate demand, in one of the first signs of softening appetite for travel in Australia since the pandemic. Some of the main moves in markets:

