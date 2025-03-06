Asian Stocks to Dip as Wall Street Sentiment Sours: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities primed for early declines on Friday after Wall Street traders navigated falling stocks amid whipsawing tariff headlines.

Equity index futures for Australia, Japan and Hong Kong all slipped. Contracts for the Nikkei 225 were more than 2% lower, against the backdrop of declining risk sentiment and a stronger yen.

The S&P 500 slid 1.8% and the Nasdaq 100 sank 2.8%, with the tech-heavy gauge on the brink of a technical correction. US stocks failed to stage a rebound after a decision by US President Donald Trump to delay levies on Mexican and Canadian goods covered by the North American trade deal, underscoring the fragile appetite for risk.

Treasuries rallied on the short end of the curve but were otherwise little changed. An index of the dollar fell for a fourth session, its longest losing streak since September. The Mexican peso and the Canadian dollar rose on news of the potential tariff reprieve. Australian and New Zealand yields fell early Friday.

The seesawing outlook on tariffs added to the downbeat mood on Wall Street. Upcoming nonfarm payrolls data on Friday may help traders identify the path ahead for interest rates, as they grapple with the impact of rocky geopolitics, the impact of tariffs on global growth and the outlook for inflation.

“Right now, trade policy is dominating market action,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Until the tariff smoke clears, it could continue to be a bumpy ride for traders and investors.”

President Donald Trump exempted Mexican and Canadian goods covered by the North American trade agreement known as USMCA from his 25% tariffs until April 2. The move was the latest in a series of stop-start actions on levies aimed at the countries.

Later comments later from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent all but confirmed tariffs will be coming. Bessent rejected the idea that tariff hikes will ignite a new wave of inflation, and suggested that the Federal Reserve ought to view them as having a one-time impact.

The S&P 500 hovered near its 200-day moving average — seen by some chartists as a harbinger of further declines when breached. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%. A gauge of the Magnificent Seven megacaps sank 2.9%. The Russell 2000 slid 1.6%.

A slide in technology shares dragged down the market, with Nvidia Corp. leading a rout in megacaps. Marvell Technology Inc. plunged as its outlook disappointed investors looking for a bigger payoff from the artificial-intelligence boom. In late hours, Broadcom Inc. gave an upbeat revenue forecast, reassuring investors that spending on artificial-intelligence computing remains ongoing.

In Asia, data set for release includes inflation for Thailand and Taiwan and foreign reserves for Singapore and China.

Oil eked out a marginal gain with West Texas Intermediate futures settling little changed above $66 a barrel, snapping a four-day straight losing streak by a hair. Bitcoin traded above $89,000.

US Jobs

Friday’s report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics will provide an update for Fed officials about momentum in the labor market that’s been the key support — at least until January — of household spending and the economy.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at a monetary policy forum Friday afternoon. Policymakers next meet March 18-19 and they’re expected to hold interest rates steady as they gauge the labor market and inflation trends as well as recent government policy shifts.

Meanwhile, Fed Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he wouldn’t support lowering interest rates in March, but sees room to cut two, or possibly three, times this year.

“If the labor market, everything, seems to be holding, then you can just kind of keep an eye on inflation,” Waller said Thursday at the Wall Street Journal CFO Network Summit. “If you think it’s moving back towards target, you can start lowering rates. I wouldn’t say at the next meeting, but could certainly see going forward.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday

Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 1.3% as of 7:33 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0786

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.88 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2433 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6333

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $89,788.89

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,207.08

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.43%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

