Asian Stocks to Ebb as Nvidia Decline Dulls Mood: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — AI again transfixed traders as a lackluster day for Nvidia Corp.’s stock dulled sentiment despite its in-line results while software companies staged a minor rebound and Treasuries gained.

Asian equity futures were mixed. Contracts for the tech-heavy benchmarks of Japan and South Korea fell, owing to a downbeat US session for semiconductor stocks, while those for Australia and Hong Kong were fractionally higher.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2%. Nvidia slumped 5.5%, its worst day since April last year, weighing on the Magnificent Seven group of mega-caps. An index of software stocks rose 2.2%, its third daily gain as a rebound firmed.

The AI headlines didn’t stop after the closing bell. Shares in Jack Dorsey’s payments giant Block Inc. surged more than 20% in after-market trading following news the company would cut nearly half its workforce — some 4,000 roles — in a pivot to AI. Dell Technologies Inc. shares also jumped in extended trading after a better-than-expected outlook for sales of artificial intelligence servers.

The moves were a further sign of the market’s vulnerability to AI headlines, as investors, businesses, governments and central banks all attempt to understand the long-term impacts of the quickly advancing technology.

The sober response to Nvidia’s results, which included beats on revenue, net income and guidance, was partly because investors now expect such outperformance, according to Hardika Singh at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

“But where it did miss was easing investors’ concerns about its narrowing moat in the evolving world of compute and explaining its gameplan for how it’ll fare in a world of AI disruption that could upend all kinds of businesses from cybersecurity to food delivery to banks,” she said.

Treasuries rallied across the curve Thursday. The two-year yield fell four basis points to 3.43%, while the 10-year fell five basis points to around 4% — and at one point touched its lowest this year during the session. The dollar wavered. Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.66% early Friday.

Oil fell 0.3% to settle at $65.21 a barrel Thursday. The US and Iran will continue nuclear talks next week after making “significant progress” in Switzerland, mediator Oman said.

In Asia, data set for release Friday include money supply for Singapore, retail sales and Tokyo inflation for Japan and trade for Thailand. Japan is set to sell 3-month bills and 2-year bonds. The yen was fractionally stronger Thursday.

In other corporate news, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. said a new offer from Paramount Skydance Corp. is a better deal for shareholders than the one it agreed to earlier with Netflix Inc., leaving the latter four business days to come up with a new offer.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin turned lower on Thursday, partly unwinding a rally from the prior session to trade around $67,400.

Corporate Highlights:

Coupang Inc. reported a surprise loss in the fourth quarter, underscoring the strain facing the company following a massive data breach in South Korea, its main market. Baidu Inc. reported a drop in its revenue for the third consecutive quarter, underscoring the magnitude of weakness in its core advertising and AI businesses. JM Smucker Co. said two new directors will be joining its board as part of an agreement reached with activist investor Elliott Investment Management. Celsius Holdings Inc. posted sales which more than doubled from a year earlier following its acquisition of Alani Nu. Some of the main moves in markets:

