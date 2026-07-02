Asian Stocks to Fall a Second Day on Tech Worries: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were set to decline for a second session as investors continued to rotate out of technology shares on concerns that the artificial intelligence-fueled rally has run ahead of itself.

Equity-index futures for Japan and South Korea declined, while contracts for Hong Kong were little changed. Contracts for US stocks were little changed after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index slid 1.6% on Thursday. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbled 5.4%, extending a weak start to the quarter. Cash trading in Treasuries during Asian hours is closed due to a holiday in the US.

The moves followed a report that Anthropic PBC is in talks with Samsung Electronics Co. to manufacture a custom artificial intelligence chip, adding to signs that competition across the AI supply chain is intensifying. While confidence in the technology’s long-term potential remains strong, investors are increasingly questioning whether sky-high valuations can keep pace with rising spending and a more crowded market.

“There are concerns that the high memory prices will bring AI solutions that need less memory, and that the data center build-out may not all get built in the end,” said Louis Navellier of Navellier & Associates. “And that token pricing of AI software will push users to lower-cost versions, especially Chinese offerings, and is bringing increased caution regarding the enthusiasm for all things AI.”

Anthropic’s plans remain in the early stages, with the company still deciding what functions the processor should perform, how powerful it should be and how it would fit into servers, the Information reported. Still, the report underscores how competition across the AI ecosystem continues to broaden beyond Nvidia Corp.’s dominant position.

Earlier, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 received a boost after data showed the labor market cooled in June, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve can afford to be patient on interest rates. The rebound proved short-lived, however, as selling in semiconductor shares gathered pace and dragged major technology indexes lower.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 57,000 last month after downward revisions to the prior two months took some of the shine off recent blockbuster reports, Bureau of Labor Statistics data Thursday showed. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2% as labor force participation plunged.

Treasury yields and the dollar fell after the report, while traders pared back expectations for additional Fed rate hikes, though they continued to price in at least one increase this year.

“A labor market that is still expanding, but no longer overheating, allows the Fed to remain patient while assessing price pressures,” said Andrew Dubinsky at UBS Chief Investment Office. “If disinflation continues as expected, policymakers will have little reason to move away from a holding pattern in the second half of the year.”

In Asia, the weaker dollar also helped lift the yen amid rising speculation that the currency’s continued weakness may prompt a fresh round of intervention by Japan. Friday’s US holiday creates thin trading conditions that would likely amplify the impact of any yen intervention.

Corporate Highlights:

OpenAI has begun preliminary discussions about giving the US government a 5% stake in the ChatGPT-developer, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the talks. For the second straight quarter, two Blue Owl Capital Inc. private credit funds were hit with the industry’s largest redemption requests, forcing the manager to again cap withdrawals. Genuine Parts Co. has attracted a cash bid for its auto-parts arm from O’Reilly Automotive Inc. as it seeks to refocus on its industrials business, according to people familiar with the matter. Rivian Automotive Inc. raised its full-year sales outlook in a promising sign as the maker of electric vehicles begins deliveries of its lower-cost SUV seen as critical to the company’s future. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:07 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures were little changed S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% The euro was little changed at $1.1435 The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.10 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7875 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6920 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $61,494.94 Ether fell 0.5% to $1,695.62 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $68.47 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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