Asian Stocks to Fall as Credit Woes Sap Sentiment: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are set to open lower Friday after risk sentiment dimmed on Wall Street as bad loans at two US banks heightened concerns about the credit market.

Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all fell early Friday in Asia, echoing the lackluster mood in New York trading. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, weighed down by a 2.8% drop for its financial stocks, while the Nasdaq 100 ended 0.4% lower. Contracts for US equities were lower early Friday.

Treasuries climbed and gold rallied to a new high Thursday. The precious metal advanced 2.8% to above $4,326 while the US 10-year yield fell five basis points to around 4%. The two-year yield fell seven basis points to the lowest since 2022. An index of the dollar fell, supporting the yen.

Shares of US regional lenders tumbled after fallout from the collapse of subprime auto lender Tricolor Holdings spread beyond Wall Street. Zions Bancorp fell 13% after a $50 million charge-off tied to a California Bank & Trust loan, while Western Alliance Bancorp dropped 11% after revealing exposure to the same borrowers.

The moves reflected growing concerns about the health of the US credit market, adding to a list of worries facing investors that includes the government shutdown, fears of an AI bubble and trade tensions.

The latest disclosures “seem isolated to those two relatively sizeable regional banks,” said Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers. He cautioned against interpreting the developments as “systemic”, for now.

In Asia, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated that the bank will continue tightening if confidence in achieving its economic outlook strengthens — keeping the door open for a near-term interest-rate hike. The yen was slightly stronger against the dollar in early Friday trading, extending its run of three consecutive sessions of gains.

Data set for release in the region includes the unemployment rate in South Korea, Malaysia gross-domestic product and trade for Thailand.

Back in the US, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said officials can keep lowering rates in quarter-percentage-point increments to support a faltering labor market, while Stephen Miran continued to advocate a larger reduction.

September inflation data that was slated to have been released this week was postponed because of the US government shutdown. That has complicated assessing the urgency of additional rate cuts, however Fed officials broadly have continued to back their September assessment that two more quarter-point cuts were likely this year.

“With the government shutdown limiting the amount of economic data available to investors, they’ll have to rely on earnings to drive the near-term narrative,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “At this point, earnings have the potential to steady the ship or rock the boat when it comes to recent volatility — and bulls are hoping for the former rather than the latter.”

Traders also kept a close eye on geopolitics. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to meet in Budapest during a two-hour phone call. The conversation took place a day before Trump’s White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Oil fell to a fresh five-month low after Trump said he’ll meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, raising expectations that Russian crude may soon flow freely.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 7:22 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.2% S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro was little changed at $1.1693 The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.32 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1244 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6489 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $108,145.65 Ether rose 0.6% to $3,875.89 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.14% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,361.69 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

