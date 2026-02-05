Asian Stocks to Fall as US Tech, Crypto Extend Dip: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set to open lower Friday as heavy selling in US tech stocks and crypto weighed on sentiment, combining with weak jobs data to support a rotation into Treasuries. Amazon.com Inc. shares tumbled in after-hours trade following its results.

Equity index futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all fell, following a 1.2% drop for the S&P 500 on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 1.4% for its third consecutive daily decline of at least 1%. The benchmark has seen more than $1 trillion wiped out since Federal Reserve policymakers signaled last week reluctance to lower rates again anytime soon.

The slide of as much as 11% for Amazon shares after the close on Thursday was emblematic of the pain facing tech stocks. The company said it plans to spend $200 billion this year on data centers, ships and other equipment, worrying investors about the scale of its AI investments.

The weak sentiment hit Bitcoin, which tumbled to around $63,000 in a plunge that cut its value nearly in half since October. Treasuries climbed, sending two-year yields to the lowest in almost a month. Silver plummeted 20%.

“It’s been a tough week for investors who were heavily exposed to the parts of the market that led the upside,” said Mona Mahajan at Edward Jones. “Technology and AI come to mind, but more recently we’ve also seen gold and precious metals sell off, as well as Bitcoin and the broader crypto space.”

The downbeat mood was exacerbated by the lowest monthly US job openings since 2020, alongside a rise in jobless claims as companies announced the largest number of job cuts for any January since 2009.

“The latest labor figures reiterate that the US jobs market is not firing on all cylinders, a risk the Fed and investors will have to take seriously should further deterioration occur,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Volatility could persist, particularly if near-term uncertainty increases.”

In Asia, data set for release includes household spending in Japan, unemployment in the Philippines and inflation for Vietnam. India is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged in an interest rate decision due later Friday. Markets are closed in New Zealand.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid nine basis points to 4.18%, while Australia’s 10-year yield opened lower Friday. The dollar added 0.3% Thursday, as the yen fell for a fifth session to around 157 per greenback. The pound slipped as the Bank of England’s closer-than-expected rate decision revived hopes of a cut next month. Oil fell as Iran confirmed US negotiations set for Friday.

Meantime, Bitcoin slid as the unwinding of leveraged bets and broader market turbulence deepened a selloff that has wiped out all of the gains since President Donald Trump’s election set off a speculative rush into cryptocurrencies.

“Volatility echoed in areas that have been the beneficiary of retail investor attention and leverage, including Bitcoin,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

Corporate Highlights:

Rio Tinto Group is walking away from talks to acquire Glencore Plc after the two sides failed to agree on valuation, scuttling a potential mega merger that would have created the world’s largest mining company. Blackstone Inc.-backed Liftoff Mobile Inc. postponed its initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, after tech stocks spiraled on concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence on operating companies. Roblox Corp. reported fourth-quarter users and bookings that beat analysts’ expectations thanks to a slate of hit games. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 1.4% as of 7:18 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro was little changed at $1.1780 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.06 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9400 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6932 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $62,877.96 Ether fell 1.2% to $1,824.08 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.80% Commodities

Spot gold fell 3.7% to $4,779.05 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

