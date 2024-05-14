Asian Stocks to Follow US Rally With Focus on CPI: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia are poised to follow a big tech-led rally in US benchmarks, as investors look to key inflation data later Wednesday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next steps.

Equity futures for Japan and Australia pointed higher, while those for Hong Kong were little changed with that market closed for a holiday. In the run-up to US consumer price index data, the S&P 500 shrugged off Jerome Powell’s signals that interest rates will be higher for longer and a mixed reading on producer inflation. US futures were little changed in early Asia trading.

Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. led gains in the “Magnificent Seven” cohort of megacaps on Tuesday, as meme-stock traders once again piled into GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Underlying US inflation probably moderated in April for the first time in six months, offering some hope that price pressures will start to ease again. Compared with April 2023, the core CPI is projected to rise 3.6%. While the annual increase would be the smallest in three years, it would still be too high to warrant rate cuts.

A survey conducted by 22V Research showed 49% of investors expect the market reaction to the CPI report to be “risk-on” — while only 27% said “risk-off.”

“Investors are expecting inflation to fall in April,” said Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise. “Even if the decline is slight, markets are looking for further evidence that the downward trend in inflation remains intact and, importantly, is not in the process of reversing course higher.”

The S&P 500 rose to around 5,247, just shy of the March 28 closing level of 5,254.35 that would mark its 23rd record in 2024. Treasury 10-year yields fell five basis points to 4.44%, as traders position for a sharp drop in yields in the aftermath of the inflation print. Australian 10-year yields nudged higher in early Asia trading, while oil climbed after dropping 1.4% on Tuesday.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s American Depositary Receipts surged after revenue beat estimates in results reported late Tuesday, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s slid after profit plunged, highlighting the growing divergence between China’s twin internet powerhouses.

Meanwhile, China blasted the Biden administration’s move to increase US tariffs on a wide range of Chinese imports, vowing to take its own action, without giving specifics.

US producer prices rose in April by more than projected, though key components that feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge were more muted. Several categories in the PPI report that are used to calculate the personal consumption expenditures price index eased.

“A more granular look suggests the components that feed into PCE inflation sent mixed signals,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore. “This means that the burden largely remains on CPI.”

The options market is betting that the S&P 500 will move 1% in either direction after today’s CPI report, based on the price of that day’s at-the-money straddles, according to Andrew Tyler, head of US market Intelligence at JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk.

“We believe that the stock market will move higher throughout the year on strong corporate profits and consumer spending, but volatility is likely to spike in the meantime, because the inflation data is going to keep the Fed on edge,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance.

The S&P 500 is unlikely to deliver any more gains from now through the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Kostin. The firm’s chief US equity strategist reiterated his 2024 price target on the benchmark of 5,200 in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

“The probability of a multiple expansion, while possible, is less probable,” Kostin said.

Wagers on rate cuts have sent investor optimism to a two-and-a-half-year high, but stocks will suffer if evidence of “stagflation” materializes, according to Bank of America Corp. strategist Michael Hartnett.

According to BofA’s global poll, a majority of fund managers see the Fed cutting rates in the second half of 2024. That has lifted sentiment — derived from a combination of cash levels, equity allocation and economic growth expectations — to the highest since November 2021.

