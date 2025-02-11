Asian Stocks to Gain, Bonds Fall on Fed Patience: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set to advance on Wednesday, while bond yields climbed after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled patience before cutting interest rates further.

Stock index futures pointed to gains for Japanese and Hong Kong stocks, while shares in Australia were steady at the open. The S&P 500 index was mostly flat as most big technology companies dropped, though Meta Platforms Inc. climbed for a 17th straight day. Treasuries fell across the curve on Tuesday, with money markets still fully pricing in one rate cut by the Fed this year. Australia’s 10-year yield rose four basis points in early trading Wednesday.

The Fed doesn’t need to rush to adjust interest rates, Powell told Congress, largely echoing remarks in January, after the key policy rate was left unchanged following cuts at each of the last three meetings in 2024. Officials have signaled they are likely to hold rates steady until they see more progress on lowering inflation, and as they await further details on President Donald Trump’s economic-policy plans.

Policymakers are taking an “extended time-out on rates,” but remain oriented toward lowering borrowing costs further if and when there is further sustained inflation progress, Krishna Guha at Evercore ISI said.

In Asia, India’s rupee rallied by the most in over two years Tuesday on suspected strong intervention by the central bank, catching traders offguard after the currency hit a series of record lows in recent weeks. While the Reserve Bank of India didn’t disclose the magnitude of its intervention, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors, estimated it could have been at levels not previously seen from the authority.

Vietnam’s dong fell to a record low against the dollar on Tuesday as emerging-market currencies come under pressure from escalating tariff threats. The levy rhetoric has driven broad strength in the greenback with trade-reliant nations, such as Vietnam, being particularly vulnerable.

Meanwhile, the European Union has vowed to respond to 25% tariffs that Trump said the US will impose on steel and aluminum imports, escalating a potential trade dispute with one of Washington’s closest allies.

Key Inflation

As traders await a key US inflation reading later today, prices have showed scant signs of downward momentum at the start of the year. Healthy job growth has also buoyed the economy, backing the Fed’s stance to hold the line on interest rates for now.

Bureau of Labor Statistics figures due on Wednesday, shortly before the second half of Powell’s two-day testimony marathon, are forecast to show the consumer price index excluding food and energy rose 0.3% in January for the fifth time in the last six months.

“Recent inflation prints, coupled with a strong jobs market, will allow patience from the Federal Reserve who will likely hold policy at its target range of 4.25%-4.50% in March,” said Josh Hirt at Vanguard.

Money markets continued to fully price in just one quarter-point rate cut by the central bank this year, by September. In December, two 2025 cuts were priced in. A strong January jobs report released Friday prompted reassessment of the policy outlook, and January inflation data to be released Wednesday could do the same.

“With the labor market remaining strong and inflation still slightly above the Fed’s target, it’s not surprising that traders are pushing out prospects of another interest rate cut from the Fed toward the middle of the year,” said Matthew Weller at Forex.com and City Index.

In commodities, oil edged lower after gaining Tuesday on signs that US sanctions were hampering Russian crude supplies. Gold was steady after volatile trading in its previous session saw it surge to a fresh peak above $2,942 an ounce, before paring back.

Key events this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies to House Financial Services panel, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Christopher Waller speak, Wednesday

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro was little changed at $1.0365

The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.51 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3084 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6295

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $95,693.18

Ether fell 0.8% to $2,600.76

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $73.14 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

