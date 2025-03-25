Asian Stocks to Gain After US Rises for Third Day: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia are poised to advance after a late rally in big tech helped the US benchmark eke out a third day of gains, though trade war risks weighed on sentiment.

Equity futures indicated jumps of at least 0.5% in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after fluctuating for most of the session to notch up its longest rising streak in almost seven weeks, despite a drop in consumer confidence. The dollar halted a four-day advance, and remains on track for its worst month since November 2023. Oil dipped after the US said Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Market forecasters have been split on whether the rebound in equities has further to go. Strategists at HSBC Holdings Plc led by Max Kettner downgraded US stocks to underweight, citing economic concerns. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Ilan Benhamou said it’s time to pause the rally-fading approach as emerging clarity on tariffs alleviates some key risks.

“Confidence is a fragile thing,” said Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers. “Despite the ever-increasing roles of algorithms and artificial intelligence in the investment process, emotions still play an important role in market behavior. Fear and greed still rule, and their constant tug-of-war has been on full display in both the market and the economy recently.”

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%. A gauge of tech megacaps climbed 1.2% as Tesla Inc. extended a five-day surge to 28% while Nvidia Corp. fell. An index of US-listed Chinese companies declined 1.2%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid two basis points to 4.31%. The dollar dropped 0.1%. US copper surged to a record.

In Asian markets, the Indonesian rupiah pared losses Tuesday after the country’s central bank intervened to prop up the currency from its weakest level since the Asian financial crisis.

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, the bounce from a US selloff has been a good one, but investors still need to be sure that the worst is really behind us.

“Markets in the near term are going to be choppy,” said Charles Ashley at Catalyst Funds. “There’s a little bit of paralysis with market participants not knowing what to do because they don’t know what policy is going to go into place. We’re not at the point yet where there’s extreme pricing dislocations to find really good opportunities.”

Consumer sentiment surveys have been dismal of late as households fear a resurgence in inflation from President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Companies have warned of higher prices and less demand, coinciding with economists’ forecasts that suggest a risk of stagflation and rising odds of recession.

In Tuesday’s consumer confidence report, the percentage of those expecting lower stock prices in the year ahead surged by more than 10 percentage points.

“Sentiment continues to wane among investors, consumers and businesses as economic concerns and economic policy uncertainty takes its toll,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Until there’s more certainty on the tariff and macro front, sentiment and confidence remain vulnerable.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.6% as of 7:22 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.6%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $87,542.35

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,060.24

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.31%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

