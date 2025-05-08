Asian Stocks to Rally as Trade Hopes Boost Outlook: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were poised to gain on Friday after President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK and signaled tariffs on Chinese goods may fall if upcoming talks go well, boosting risk sentiment.

Equity futures for Japan climbed early Friday, as did those for Australia and the US after the S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq 100 advanced 1% on Thursday. A gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks climbed 1%. Gains for US equities were led by economically-sensitive sectors.

The improving sentiment lifted Bitcoin above $100,000. Treasury yields surged as traders pared bets on interest-rate cuts, leaving the US 10-year yield 11 basis points higher on Thursday at around 4.38%. A soft $25 billion sale of 30-year bonds also weighed on the market. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%.

Trump pitched his trade framework with the UK as an historic achievement, and the first step in his revolutionary effort to overhaul the global economy. As the US prepared for the start of talks with China — the biggest target of Trump’s tariff onslaught — the president said he believed negotiations could result in tangible progress.

“As we get the details of this trade deal today, and find out how much progress the US and China are making towards the most important trade deal this weekend, it should give investors some more clarity about how much of an impact the trade issue will have on the US and global economy going forward,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co.

Trump also said that promising trade news paired with Republican efforts to pass legislation extending and expanding his signature tax cuts should be reason for investor optimism.

“Tariffs are steering the boat again,” said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates. “We are seeing a risk-on sentiment. The fear of missing out on favorable agreements being reached has limited the number of sellers.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to meet in Switzerland with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on trade in the coming days. Trump said that if talks went well, he could consider lowering the 145% tariff he has imposed on many Chinese goods.

While the real game-changer would be progress with China, that’s where it gets murky, according Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com.

“The weekend meeting between the US and China feels more like a diplomatic icebreaker than a breakthrough moment,” Razaqzada noted. “We could be in for a long, drawn-out negotiation season, which may limit the upside potential for risk assets.”

Data set for release in Asia includes consumer confidence in Indonesia, international reserves in Thailand and April trade for China.

Elsewhere, India said it “neutralized” Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting several military sites on Thursday night, marking an escalation in hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

In commodities, gold was steady early Friday after its second daily decline Thursday. Oil rallied, reflecting optimism about the potential for further US trade deals.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:14 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures were little changed

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%

The euro was unchanged at $1.1228

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.87 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2427 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6400

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $102,576.78

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,177.99

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $60.19 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,313.60 an ounce

