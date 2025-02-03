Asian Stocks to Rebound After Trump Delays Tariffs: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia are set to rebound after President Donald Trump delayed US tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month, and said he’d hold further talks with China.

Equities opened higher in Sydney, while futures pointed to gains in Hong Kong and Tokyo. US contracts climbed after the S&P 500 on Monday trimmed most of a slide that earlier approached 2%. The reversal came following Trump’s agreement to delay tariffs against Mexico following a conversation with his counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum, which in turn spurred a quick turnaround in currencies that saw a gauge of the dollar falling from its strongest in more than two years and the yen paring its rally in a bid for safety. Late in the day, Canada’s loonie gained after Justin Trudeau said US tariffs would also be paused.

“This is a very fluid and evolving situation,” said Victoria Greene at G Squared Private Wealth. “For now, our baseline thesis is the bulk of these are transitory and likely more watered down with concessions. We are on top of developments and watching how this may affect earnings, the US dollar and inflation.”

The delay with Mexico and Canada bolsters the view that Trump sees tariffs as a negotiating ploy — but is still reluctant to inflict economic pain on Americans. His move to invoke an emergency and impose tariffs on the two nations and China is the most extensive act of protectionism taken by a US president in almost a century.

Among the biggest uncertainties is how a resilient US economy would handle the impact of a trade war, in case it materializes. That concern was evident in the bond market, where short-dated Treasury yields climbed as longer ones moved in the opposite direction.

“While we believe that tariffs are primarily a negotiating tool for President Trump, it’s very difficult to say whether these tariffs will be short-lived or if there is a scenario where a deal is struck that reduces the tariffs,” said Yung-Yu Ma at BMO Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.8%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps sank 1.7%. A gauge of US-listed Chinese shares pared earlier losses to fall 0.5%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% Monday after earlier gaining as much as 1.3% in its largest intraday advance since the US election. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.53%.

West Texas Intermediate oil fell early in Tuesday’s session after its biggest advance in more than two weeks, while gold was little changed after reaching an intraday record on Monday.

To David Lefkowitz at UBS Global Wealth Management, while tariff announcements could generate volatility, “in our base case we don’t think the Trump administration will take actions that materially dent the outlook for economic or corporate profit growth.”

“At this point, we are doubtful that the tariffs on Canada and Mexico will be long lasting, if enacted at all,” said Keith Lerner and Michael Skordeles at Truist Advisory Services. “Nevertheless, until there is clarity on the duration or magnitude of tariffs, these actions inject uncertainty into supply chains and pricing for many companies – large and small – across North America.”

At J.P. Morgan Asset Management, David Kelly says investors have every reason to be concerned about a trade war, which has the potential to impart a stagflationary impulse to the investment environment, boosting inflation and interest rates while dragging on growth and profits.

There’s a risk of a 5% slump in US stocks over the coming months as the latest round of tariffs by the Trump administration crimp earnings forecasts, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

“These announcements have come as a shock to many investors who expected tariffs would only be imposed if trade negotiations failed,” Goldman strategist David Kostin wrote in a note. “Our economists describe the outlook as unclear but believe there is a substantial probability that the tariffs on Canada and Mexico will be temporary.”

Kostin said that if sustained, the latest tariffs would reduce his S&P 500 earnings forecasts by about 2% to 3%, not accounting for the impact from further tightening in financial conditions or changes in consumer and corporate behavior. He also warned the S&P 500’s fair value could slump about 5% over the near term due to the hit to both earnings and equity valuations.

Hedge funds dumped US equities for a fifth straight week, according to data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage, as the AI threat from China’s DeepSeek and Trump’s promise to impose steep levies on America’s biggest trading partners rippled through markets. The funds ramped up short sales in single stocks and long sales in macro products, the data show.

Retail investors, however, seem to have wagered the president wouldn’t risk the economic and market impact that many predict tariffs will bring. That group poured $2.1 billion into US stocks on Friday, according to an analysis by Emma Wu, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s global quantitative and derivatives strategist. An inflow of more than $2 billion has occurred just nine times in the past three years, with five of those instances already occurring in 2025.

Key events this week:

US factory orders, US durable goods, Tuesday

Alphabet earnings, Tuesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Mary Daly, Philip Jefferson speak, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US trade, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Tom Barkin, Michelle Bowman, Philip Jefferson speak, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Amazon earnings, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% as of 8:10 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0348

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 155.02 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.3015 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6231

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $101,727.86

Ether rose 2.5% to $2,889.33

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $72.40 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.