Asian Stocks to Rise, Jobs Data Fuels Wall Street: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were primed for gains Friday after an upbeat day on Wall Street following jobs data that supported the case for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all rose after the S&P 500 climbed 0.5% and traded less than 1% away from its all-time high. The Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.2%.

Treasuries also advanced, unwinding selling from the prior session, to place the 10-year yield four basis points lower at 4.45%. A $25 billion sale of 30-year bonds saw good demand, underscoring investor support for US debt.

Initial applications for US unemployment benefits increased last week to the highest level since August, topping estimates, with cooling in the jobs market supporting the case for interest rate cuts. Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said rates are currently restraining the economy, but it may take “more time” to return inflation to their goal.

“Time will tell whether it’s a one-off or part of a genuine cooldown in the labor market,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Investors may have adjusted to the idea of the Fed waiting until September to cut interest rates, but that doesn’t mean they’re comfortable waiting indefinitely.”

Lower yields weakened the dollar, but the greenback’s move failed to lift the yen. The Japanese currency traded flat Thursday and was little changed in early Friday trading at around 155 per dollar.

Instead, emerging market currencies were among the beneficiaries of a weaker dollar. The pound also rose, despite growing confidence the Bank of England may soon begin loosening policy.

Data set for release in Asia Friday includes household spending and current account balance figures for Japan, industrial output for India, and the first-quarter current account balance for China. New loans and money supply data for China may also be released as early as today.

Oil gained for a second day on Thursday as key technical levels provided a floor for losses while investors digested a mixed US inventories report. Gold jumped more than 1% to $2,346 per ounce on Thursday.

US Rebound

To Doug Ramsey at Leuthold, another 10% gain in the S&P 500 isn’t out of the question, at least statistically. He analyzed 80 years of data on bull-market rallies, focusing on those that happened when unemployment was this low and the economic cycle this mature. If the current rally meets the prior records for length and height, the S&P 500 would end the year at 5,705.

Apple Inc.’s stock climbed as Bloomberg News reported the company will deliver some of its upcoming artificial-intelligence features this year via data centers equipped with its own in-house processors. Nvidia Corp. led losses in chipmakers.

Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said economic growth will slow as stubborn inflation weighs on the Fed’s ability to begin lowering borrowing costs.

“We see a deceleration of growth,” Gray said at the Macquarie Australia Conference in Sydney on Thursday. “Central banks will be slow on the cutting of rates, because they don’t want to see a rise of inflation,” he said. “The Fed will be patient, they’ll have the opportunity to cut once this year,” he added.

If the economy is slowing, unemployment rising, inflation receding, and the Fed is expected to cut rates, there will be plenty of buyers for US Treasury notes and bonds, according to Joe Kalish at Ned Davis Research.

“But make no mistake. When conditions change, prices can change too – and quickly!”

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.7%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro was little changed at $1.0784

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.43 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2219 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6622

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $62,582.61

Ether was little changed at $3,021.21

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $79.60 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

