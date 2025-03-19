Asian Stocks to Rise as Fed Calms Tariff Nerves: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set to climb following a rally on Wall Street as Jerome Powell calmed tariff-wary investors, signaling the Federal Reserve saw no need for drastic action in the face of Donald Trump’s trade war.

Australian shares rose along with US equity futures, after the S&P 500 climbed 1.1% Wednesday and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.3%. Hong Kong contracts were little changed after a gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks declined 0.4% in a sign that China’s relative outperformance against US stocks this year may falter. Tokyo is closed for a public holiday.

Treasuries saw an abrupt reversal on Wednesday, with two-year yields sinking below 4% and the benchmark 10-year yield dropping four basis points to 4.24%. An index of the dollar climbed.

The Fed held monetary policy steady, as expected, and Powell was measured in his assessment of how the president’s actions might shape the economy. He cited the potential for the impact of tariffs on inflation to be “transitory.” The jump in stocks, the biggest for any Fed day since July, follows a bruising four-week stretch in which the S&P 500 slid into a correction.

“The market will read this as dovish at the margin, with the Fed not overtly concerned with the economy or inflation. Stocks and bonds rejoice,” said Christian Hoffmann at Thornburg Investment Management.

Stocks rallied despite changes to Fed forecasts that could be viewed as bearish for equities, among them a tamping down of growth expectations in 2025 and a higher estimate of inflation.

That’s because the correction in stocks already accounted for a significantly worse economic backdrop than existed when the Fed last met, according to Amanda Lynam, the head of macro credit research at BlackRock Financial Management.

“A lot of that was baked in,” Lynam said on Bloomberg Television. “We’ve had such a bruising few weeks in the equity market. Most forecasters have reflected lower growth and higher inflation, and that’s part of what’s driving us here.”

In Asia, data set for release includes 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rates in China, unemployment in Australia, inflation in Hong Kong and a rate decision in Taiwan. Later Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to leave interest rates unchanged while the Swiss National Bank is tipped to cut rates by 25 basis points to 0.25%, according to consensus forecasts.

Elsewhere, Tencent Holdings Ltd. outlined plans to sharply raise spending on AI infrastructure after posting its fastest pace of revenue growth since 2023. In South Korea, Samsung Electronics Co. pledged to strengthen its position in the high-bandwidth memory chip market in response to shareholder criticism.

Fed Decision

Fed Chair Powell’s calibrated tone on recession risk – stating it was “not high” – soothed nerves among stock investors. The central bank’s move to trim growth assessments also added fuel to the bond rally, with traders and the Fed now aligned on the rate-cut outlook this year.

“Powell came in and gave a pretty dovish performance in the sense of, ‘We got this, we’re in a good place, we can afford to wait, we’ll see how it goes, we’re gonna get the job done’,” said Bill Dudley, the former president of the New York Fed, on Bloomberg Television. “He was pretty reassuring to people that this was all quite manageable.”

The Fed also said it will start shrinking its balance sheet at a slower pace starting next month, reducing the amount of bond holdings it lets roll off every month.

Oil prices rose Wednesday after a US government report allayed concerns about near-term demand destruction. Gold touched a new high as the Fed projected slower growth and higher inflation.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures were little changed as of 8:17 a.m. Tokyo time

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7%

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 4.39%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0908

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2299 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $86,248.54

Ether rose 0.5% to $2,044.62

