Asian Stocks to Rise as Jobs Data Fuel Wall Street: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia were primed for early gains after an upbeat day on Wall Street following jobs data that supported the case for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all rose after the S&P 500 index climbed 0.5% and traded less than 1% away from its all-time high. The Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.2% while US futures were little changed in Asian trading.

Australian and New Zealand government bonds edged higher, echoing a Thursday advance for Treasuries, that placed the 10-year yield four basis points lower at 4.45%. A $25 billion sale of 30-year US bonds saw good demand, underscoring investor support for US debt.

Initial applications for US unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since August, topping estimates, with cooling in the jobs market supporting the case for interest rate cuts. Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said rates are currently restraining the economy, but it may take “more time” to return inflation to their goal.

“Time will tell whether it’s a one-off or part of a genuine cooldown in the labor market,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Investors may have adjusted to the idea of the Fed waiting until September to cut interest rates, but that doesn’t mean they’re comfortable waiting indefinitely.”

Emerging market currencies extended gains against the greenback, which was steady after weakening Thursday as US yields fell. The dollar’s move failed to lift the yen in its previous session, but inched higher early Friday to trade around 155 per dollar.

The pound was little changed after a Thursday rally that came despite growing confidence the Bank of England may soon begin loosening policy.

Data set for release in Asia Friday includes household spending and current account balance figures for Japan, industrial output for India, and the first-quarter current account balance for China. New loans and money supply data for China may also be released as early as today.

Oil extended gains into a third day as key technical levels provided a floor for losses while investors digested a mixed US inventories report. Gold traded little changed after jumping more than 1% on Thursday. Bitcoin climbed above $63,000.

US Rebound

To Doug Ramsey at Leuthold, another 10% gain in the S&P 500 isn’t out of the question, at least statistically. He analyzed 80 years of data on bull-market rallies, focusing on those that happened when unemployment was this low and the economic cycle this mature. If the current rally meets the prior records for length and height, the S&P 500 would end the year at 5,705.

Apple Inc.’s stock climbed as Bloomberg News reported the company will deliver some of its upcoming artificial-intelligence features this year via data centers equipped with its own in-house processors. Nvidia Corp. led losses in chipmakers.

Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said economic growth will slow as stubborn inflation weighs on the Fed’s ability to begin lowering borrowing costs.

“We see a deceleration of growth,” Gray said at the Macquarie Australia Conference in Sydney on Thursday. “Central banks will be slow on the cutting of rates, because they don’t want to see a rise of inflation,” he said. “The Fed will be patient, they’ll have the opportunity to cut once this year,” he added.

If the economy is slowing, unemployment rising, inflation receding, and the Fed is expected to cut rates, there will be plenty of buyers for US Treasury notes and bonds, according to Joe Kalish at Ned Davis Research.

“But make no mistake. When conditions change, prices can change too – and quickly!”

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:13 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.7%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0785

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.34 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2215 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6622

The British pound was little changed at $1.2529

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $63,078.59

Ether rose 0.7% to $3,044.06

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.34%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $79.68 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

