Asian Stocks to Rise as Wall Street Extends Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set to advance Thursday after stocks and bonds rose on Wall Street in a week marred by tariffs, lackluster tech earnings and uneven US economic data.

Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all edged higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both notched a second day of gains on Wednesday, extending a rebound from Monday’s decline.

Treasuries rallied across the curve Wednesday. The US 10-year yield dropped nine basis points to 4.42% while the policy-sensitive two-year yield declined to three basis points to 4.18% — both the lowest since the middle of December. Australian yields fell early Thursday.

Lower yields weighed on the dollar. An index of greenback strength fell 0.2% to the lowest level in a week, undoing the gains spurred on by news of Donald Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China over the past week that initially boosted demand for defensive assets.

“Volatility has been the story this week, with the stock market trying to find its footing as it navigates a shifting tariff landscape and mixed earnings,” said Daniel Skelly, head of Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Market Research & Strategy Team.

The moves were partly the result of data that showed weaker-than-expected demand for services. The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of services slipped to 52.8 in January from 54 at the end of the 2024, according to data released Wednesday. The slowdown suggests activity could moderate in coming months as some Americans tighten their belts against a backdrop of the high cost of living.

Separate data showed employment at US companies picked up in January by more than forecast and comes ahead of Friday’s closely-watched jobs report.

Federal Reserve officials are closely tracking developments in the jobs market as they assess how much to lower interest rates this year. A rapid pickup in the unemployment rate last summer was a key driver behind policymakers’ decision to lower rates by a full percentage point in 2024. That said, the job market has showed renewed strength since then, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell describing it last week as “pretty stable.”

Gold touched a record high, amid concerns over tightness in the market, while US oil fell more than 2% Wednesday. Saudi Arabia increased the price of its flagship crude to Asia as the kingdom responds to surging premiums for Middle Eastern crude and improving refinery margins.

Data set for release in Asia includes trade balance figures for Australia, and inflation for Vietnam and Thailand. The Bank of Japan’s Naoki Tamura is also set to speak later Thursday. In Europe, the Bank of England is expected to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5%.

Elsewhere in Asia, China has sought talks with the US at the World Trade Organization following the 10% tariffs placed on Chinese imports. In a document circulated Wednesday China said the moves by the US were “imposed on the basis of unfounded and false allegations.”

Gains for US stocks came despite the biggest drop in more than a year for Alphabet Inc. following underwhelming earnings results. The drop weighed on a gauge of the Magnificent Seven.

Elsewhere, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. tumbled 6.3% on a disappointing outlook. In late hours, Qualcomm Inc. rose on a bullish sales forecast. Arm Holdings Plc gave a tepid estimate. Ford Motor Co. warned that profit may fall.

Nvidia Corp. rose, but remains far from the record levels touched last month, before DeepSeek’s emergence as an AI threat wiped half a trillion dollars of value off the chipmaker’s market capitalization.

Legendary short seller Jim Chanos says no one can see the biggest risks facing US markets over the next six to 12 months — because the challenges are going to be unpredictable events.

“The real risks will be something like DeepSeek that comes out of left field that changes people’s thinking,” Chanos said in an interview with Bloomberg TV Wednesday. “By definition, we do not know what that is.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Amazon earnings, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2% as of 7:36 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0402

The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.56 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2813 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6283

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $96,558.67

Ether fell 1% to $2,760.08

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.30%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

