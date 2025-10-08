Asian Stocks to Rise on US Gains, China to Re-Open: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set to climb Thursday after US benchmarks set new highs, helped by further gains for companies linked to the artificial-intelligence boom.

Equity index futures for Japan, Hong Kong and Australia all rose in early Asian trading. That was after the S&P 500 closed 0.6% higher Wednesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.2%. An index of US-listed Chinese stocks rose 0.9% as investors prepared for the reopening of mainland Chinese markets after the Golden Week break.

Nvidia Corp. led gains in US mega-caps as chief Jensen Huang said demand for Blackwell chips is “really, really” high. Cisco Systems Inc. is escalating competition with Broadcom Inc. in connecting AI data centers. A gauge of US small caps added 1%.

The US gains were a sign traders are looking beyond concerns that a bubble may be forming in high-profile tech names that have led to the rally to instead focus on corporate resilience and the restart of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

“With price-to-earnings ratios for today’s tech giants still well below those of the tech firms at the peak of the dotcom bubble, we think the bull market remains intact,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The Treasury 10-year yield was little changed Wednesday at 4.13%, even as a $39 billion auction of the securities saw demand falling slightly short of expectations. Bloomberg’s dollar index rose to the highest level since August. Gold topped $4,000.

The yen traded at 152.66 per dollar in early Asian trade after touching its weakest level since February on Wednesday, raising speculation about official intervention.

Data set for release in Asia Thursday includes consumer inflation expectations in Australia, an interest-rate decision in the Philippines and machine tool orders for Japan. Markets are closed in South Korea.

In China, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. said it has established an in-house team for robotics, joining major global firms in a race to build AI-powered physical products.

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. agreed to acquire ABB Ltd.’s industrial robots unit at an enterprise value of almost $5.4 billion. Separately, Graphcore, a UK chip designer owned by SoftBank, is planning to announce a £1 billion ($1.3 billion) investment package in India.

US Shutdown

With a slim economic calendar amid the US government shutdown, investors on Wednesday scoured the minutes of the latest Fed meeting, with officials showing a willingness to lower rates further this year, but many expressing caution driven by concerns over inflation.

At Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Luis Alvarado says the Fed is clearly not on a preset path and data-dependency is now more necessary than before, especially as officials attempt to calibrate between conflicting goals.

“We still expect two more quarter-point rate cuts by the end of this year, and two more next year,” he noted.

At Evercore, Krishna Guha highlighted that “many” Fed officials noted the strong high-tech investment while “several” flagged the possibility that AI adoption could weaken labor demand. And that would be a sign that AI macro debates are starting to break into the Fed policy discussion.

“There was no alarm about stock prices, and while stocks have accelerated higher since the September meeting, we continue to see no sign that the Fed leadership is prepared to shift focus from balancing labor and inflation risks to managing risks of market excess,” Guha said.

Heavily concentrated markets are another lingering concern amongst market participants who draw parallels to the dotcom era, according to Jeff Buchbinder at LPL Financial.

The tech sector made up roughly 33% of the S&P 500 at the end of February 2000, which is just below the roughly 35% current weight, Buchbinder said. While market concentration is a “real risk,” valuations of top tech names seem more reasonable in comparison to the late-1990s, he said.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures were little changed as of 6:57 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1629 The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.66 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1492 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $123,228.64 Ether rose 0.3% to $4,519.08 Commodities

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $4,042.03 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

