Asian Stocks to Track Tech Rally After Amazon Deal: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set to gain Tuesday, tracking advances on Wall Street as Amazon.com Inc.’s $38 billion deal with OpenAI reignited enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence shares.

Equity-index futures pointed to gains in Japan — where traders will return from a long weekend — and South Korea. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbed, led by megacap strength that lifted a gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” by 1.2%. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index also rose. Treasury yields advanced and the dollar extended gains.

Amazon shares jumped 4% after the deal, under which the ChatGPT maker will pay the company for access to hundreds of thousands of Nvidia Corp. graphics processing units. Microsoft Corp. signed a roughly $9.7 billion pact to buy artificial intelligence computing capacity from IREN Ltd. and Alphabet Inc. planned to sell bonds to invest aggressively in the AI sector.

The deals add fresh momentum to the AI-driven rally that has propelled global equities to record highs over the past six months and sees another industry giant join the ranks of backing OpenAI. Since the tariff-fueled selloff in April, stocks have gained about $17 trillion in market value with the rally increasingly concentrated in technology heavyweights, pushing calls for broader-market consolidation.

“It’s been another day of mind-boggling multibillion-dollar deals being struck by a relatively small number of high profile tech darlings,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell. “Investors are clearly nervous about the huge amount of cash being spent on AI in some quarters, but seemingly accepting of the increased number of deals being made between all the big players.”

Traders also kept an eye on the few economic reports slated for this week and comments from central bank officials. US factory activity shrank in October for an eighth straight month while inflationary pressures continued to ease.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said she sees the risk of further labor-market weakness as greater than the risk that inflation will pick up. She stopped short of endorsing another interest-rate cut next month.

Her comments echoed remarks from her colleagues who were equally noncommittal about whether the central bank should deliver a third straight rate reduction when policymakers convene in December.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee warned he’s more concerned about inflation than jobs. His San Francisco counterpart Mary Daly said officials should “keep an open mind” about the possibility of a December cut. Governor Stephen Miran noted policy remains restrictive.

Stock market bulls have history on their side as November is historically the best month for returns over the past three decades. But the question is whether those year-end gains have already been priced into the market following one of the S&P 500’s best stretches since the 1950s.

Despite the AI optimism, more than 300 members in the S&P 500 actually retreated on Monday.

“Concerns over high valuations persist, and the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook appears murkier,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Despite the strong gains in equity markets this year, we continue to believe that this bull market has room to run.”

In commodities, wheat futures in Chicago jumped as China sought its first US shipments of the grain in more than a year, following orders for soybeans last week as part of a trade truce between the two nations. China hasn’t purchased any American wheat since early October last year, according to US Department of Agriculture data.

Corporate Highlights:

Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its annual revenue outlook to $4.4 billion and outpaced analyst estimates for third-quarter sales, citing “accelerating and otherworldly” growth for its artificial intelligence and data analytics products. Starbucks Corp. is selling a majority stake in its China unit to private equity firm Boyu Capital for $4 billion to help accelerate its coffeehouse business in the country. Cisco Systems Inc. unveiled a new all-in-one product that’s meant to help retail stores, health care facilities and factories use artificial intelligence with a single rack of equipment, part of the company’s push to take a bigger role in AI. Pfizer Inc. accused Novo Nordisk A/S of trying to stifle competition in the weight-loss market by attempting to acquire obesity startup Metsera Inc., the second lawsuit in four days as Pfizer tries to retain its grip on a deal that Novo upended last week.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures were little changed as of 7:30 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1519 The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.23 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1267 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6536 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $106,127.45 Ether fell 0.8% to $3,572.45 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.35% Commodities

Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

