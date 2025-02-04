Asian Stocks to Track US Higher as China Reopens: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were poised to open higher as traders navigated their way through a US-China trade war and earnings from Wall Street’s big tech companies. Chinese markets were set to reopen on Wednesday.

Australian shares gained and stock futures for Japan and Hong Kong rose. Contracts for US equities edged lower as Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. tumbled in extended trading. US stock indexes had earlier rebounded after a wave of dip-buying with a Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps advancing 1.7%. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, weighing on the dollar.

The first volleys in the latest US-China trade war made clear that Xi Jinping is taking a more cautious approach than during Donald Trump’s first term. After the US leader gave last-minute reprieves to Canada and Mexico, his 10% tariffs on China took effect on Tuesday. Beijing swiftly announced additional tariffs on roughly 80 products to take effect on Feb. 10, but traders are hoping upcoming talks will ease tensions.

“There is a reasonable likelihood that the ultimate impact from these tariffs may be less than expected,” said Todd Ahlsten at Parnassus Investments. “These tariffs may also represent the first round of an ultimate negotiation, which could reduce their ultimate impact.”

In Asia, Chinese traders are on tenterhooks ahead of Wednesday’s market reopen as the tariff drama shakes up the investment landscape. Volatility is set to stay high as investors brace for an escalation while also hedging against the odds of a sudden breakthrough. The offshore yuan recovered after a knee-jerk slide on Tuesday. Chinese stocks in Hong Kong have displayed surprising resilience, while a gauge of US-listed Chinese companies rose 2.7%.

“I still believe Trump tariffs are a means of bargaining chips, and there is good reason to believe China may be keen to negotiate,” said Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “Any sign that both Xi and Trump have had a good talk or both countries expressed commitment to work on a deal should qualify as a temporary truce and be supportive of sentiment.”

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan is likely to keep raising its benchmark rate to a level exceeding the current market consensus, according to a former executive director at the central bank. The yen advanced to around 154 per greenback on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Panama is weighing whether to cancel its contract with the Hong Kong-based company that operates ports near the Panama Canal, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Back in the US, job openings fell in December by more than forecast to a three-month low, underscoring a gradual slowdown on the labor front. The figures pushed the yield on 10-year Treasuries down five basis points, supporting the Federal Reserve’s assertion that the job market is no longer a source of inflationary pressure. An index of dollar strength fell 0.7%.

In commodities, oil edged lower as concerns that the trade war would hurt global growth outweighed the announcement of reinforced sanctions on Iran. Meanwhile, gold rose to a new all-time high, buoyed by haven demand.

As Corporate America reported fourth-quarter results, a chasm is opening between the seven biggest companies in the S&P 500 and everyone else. The giants are boosting their spending at a rapid pace, while the others are barely treading water.

The biggest companies — often called the Magnificent Seven — have been increasing their business outlays on things like property and equipment, spending 40% more on the category in 2024 than the year before, according to strategists at Societe Generale SA. The rest of the S&P 500 grew capital expenses by just 3.5% last year, the strategists added.

“The release of a seemingly more efficient AI model by Chinese startup DeepSeek has renewed questions about AI capex,” said BlackRock Investment Institute strategists including Jean Boivin and Wei Li. “We are in the AI buildout, with total capital investment by the “magnificent seven” mostly mega cap tech stocks on par with government R&D.”

Key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US trade, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Tom Barkin, Michelle Bowman, Philip Jefferson speak, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Amazon earnings, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 8:01 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7%

The euro was little changed at $1.0378

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.36 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2872 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6255

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $97,617.7

Ether rose 1.4% to $2,677.78

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $72.78 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.