Asian Stocks to Trend Higher After S&P 500 Surges: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia are set to edge higher after the S&P 500 rose to the brink of an all-time high close, driven by a rally in big tech on optimism over artificial intelligence and a batch of earnings from corporate heavyweights.

Futures pointed to gains in Tokyo and Hong Kong, and slight declines in New York, while shares in Sydney were little changed in early trading. The S&P 500 briefly topped 6,100 after Netflix Inc. surged 9.7% and NVidia Corp. led gains in megacaps. Oracle Corp. and Softbank Group Corp.’s US-listed shares soared on a $100 billion venture with OpenAI.

The project — dubbed Stargate — further boosts prospects for the AI mania that has powered the bull market. The announcement prompted immediate skepticism, with Elon Musk openly questioning whether companies that joined the venture championed by President Donald Trump could follow through on their promises, exposing an early internal rift within the White House.

“The promise of a huge pool of money funding AI investment, whether fully funded or not, is enough to have investors enthusiastic once again about the artificial intelligence and almost anything related to it,” said Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers.

In Asia, China rolled out a basket of measures in an attempt to stabilize its stock markets, including plans to boost the amount pension can invest in the nation’s listed companies.

The central government issued a directive to “steady the stock market, and clear bottlenecks for the introduction of mid-long term capital,” according to a notice posted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Wednesday.

South Korea’s economy continued to sputter last quarter, with gross domestic product growth missing estimates. The nation plans to issue up to 20 trillion won ($13.9 billion) in special bonds from Thursday, dusting off a tool last used 21 years ago to help stabilize its currency.

Elsewhere, most Asian currencies weakened Wednesday after Trump reiterated that he was weighing a 10% tariff on China, remarks that prompted broad gains in the US currency. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is on track to raise interest rates to the highest level since 2008 on Friday, as the central bank makes steady progress toward normalization just as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank start to mull a pause in their easing cycles.

Poor Breadth

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.3%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points. Poor breadth has been a major concern of investors, especially among those nervous about sky-high valuations and frothy AI stocks. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said there are signs that the US stock market is overheated.

“Asset prices are kind of inflated,” Dimon told CNBC. “You need fairly good outcomes to justify those prices.”

The Nasdaq 100 has nearly doubled since the start of 2023, adding $14 trillion in value in the process. Evercore ISI’s Rich Ross is prepared for that rally to continue, shrugging off fears of a familiar nemesis: bond yields.

Treasury rates jumped to multi-month highs last week as investors parsed economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate cut. The yield on the US 10-year has since pulled back after hitting a relative strength reading that usually signals a retreat. Pair that with positive technical signals and the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Index both appear poised to hit fresh all-time highs in the first quarter, according to Ross.

“At the end of the day technology remains in an outstanding position to continue to lead this market higher,” Ross said.

In commodities, Brent oil fell for a fifth session as Trump’s threats of tariffs overshadowed the fallout from unprecedented US sanctions on Russia. Gold climbed to its highest intraday level since the end of October.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, existing home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:24 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0407

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.48 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2820 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6270

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $103,825.53

Ether fell 0.6% to $3,239.6

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.47%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $75.23 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.