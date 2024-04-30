Asian Stocks Track US Peers Higher, Led By Japan: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks advanced Tuesday after Wall Street was bolstered by a strong start to the earnings season led by the “Magnificent Seven” big-tech companies.

Equity benchmarks gained in Japan and South Korea, while Australian stocks were steady. Futures contracts for US shares were also little changed after the S&P 500 continued its month-end rebound despite bets the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

Japanese stocks rose following a holiday, as the yen surged back from its weakest level against the dollar in 34 years, amid suspicion the government intervened to support the currency. Shares were also boosted by rebounding factory output in a sign of improvement in the manufacturing sector.

“While investors remain cautious about the extent of currency intervention, there seems to be a sense of relief as the uncertainty around yen depreciation has receded,” said Rina Oshimo, a senior strategist at Okasan Securities Co.

The yen swung wildly, rallying more than 2% on Monday after earlier dropping as much as 1.2% to 160.17 per dollar. That’s the widest trading range since late 2022. It held the gains in early Asian trading.

Elsewhere in Asia, some traders are also looking at the possibility China will need to take an extreme and highly controversial measure to support its moribund economy — devalue the yuan in a big-bang move. Markets in the Asian powerhouse will close on Wednesday until next week for the Labor Day holidays.

In corporates, Samsung Electronics Co.’s earnings surged after the semiconductor business turned profitable for the first time since 2022, reflecting the global AI development boom.

Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. soared 15% after receiving in-principle approval from Chinese officials to deploy its driver-assistance system in the world’s biggest auto market. Apple Inc. rallied on a bullish analyst call. Boeing Co. raised $10 billion from a bond sale that attracted about $77 billion of orders.

Beating Expectations

Early results from the US reporting season suggest that more than 80% of companies are beating expectations. First-quarter earnings are now on track to increase by 4.7% from a year ago, compared with the pre-season estimate of 3.8%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

US 10-year yields steadied Tuesday after falling five basis points in the previous session. The Treasury ramped up its estimate for federal borrowing for the current quarter to $243 billion, more than most dealers had anticipated. Australia and New Zealnd bond yields declined early Tuesday.

US markets could remain volatile this week, but UBS continues to see the current environment as supportive for US equities — driven by solid earnings growth, a potential Fed pivot later this year, and accelerating artificial-intelligence investment.

“We remain constructive on US equities, and expect AI-related companies to drive strong earnings growth in the years ahead,” said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. “It is key for investors to hold a healthy strategic allocation to tech stocks, but also advocate diversified exposure across regions and sectors.”

Despite concern that the Fed will be in no rush to cut rates, the appetite for technology stocks last week wasn’t lost on hedge funds. Tech saw the largest net buying since December 2022 by the group, driven by an increase in long positions and short-covering, data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage show.

The dominance of the “Magnificent Seven” may soon give way to a broadening of earnings growth that is supportive of a variety of equity asset classes, according to Glenmede’s Jason Pride and Michael Reynolds.

In commodities, oil held its biggest drop in almost two weeks as discussions on a possible cease-fire in the Middle East reduced the risk premium for crude. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, GDP, Tuesday

US employment cost index, Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Amazon, Samsung, HSBC earnings, Tuesday

Labour Day holiday across much of Europe, Wednesday

Treasury’s quarterly refunding announcement, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, JOLTS job openings, ISM Manufacturing, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US factory orders, initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Apple earnings, Thursday

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, ISM Services, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:24 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures were little changed

Japan’s Topix rose 1.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0714

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.40 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2441 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6561

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $63,864.26

Ether rose 1.1% to $3,210.89

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.61%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $82.53 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,332.87 an ounce

