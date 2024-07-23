Asian Stocks Track US Rebound Ahead of Earnings: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia followed a rebound on Wall Street as investors looked beyond Joe Biden ending his reelection campaign to focus on the start of the tech earnings season.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index snapped a three-day decline, as shares in Taiwan and Japan gained. Hong Kong stocks fluctuated at the open. That followed a 1.1% jump in the S&P 500, ahead of earnings from Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. due later Tuesday.

A sense of calm returned to markets after sky-high valuations and political uncertainties sparked a heavy selloff, led by tech stocks, over the past few sessions. Even with the many headlines that followed Biden’s decision to quit the race and endorse Kamala Harris, volatility slumped in the US as dip buyers emerged.

“Risk sentiments and Democrat support for Kamala Harris appear to be (at least on the way to) solid,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy for Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “What remains to be seen is whether a bull rotation will see gains cascading down from the ‘Magnificent 7,’ more broadly into smaller cap.”

Treasury yields edged lower ahead of this week’s readings on the economy as well as the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. For much of July, bets on a rate cut in September drove shorter-term bonds up — narrowing the gap with longer-dated maturities.

The Japanese yen strengthened slightly, hovering near 157 per dollar ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting next week. BOJ officials see weakness in consumer spending complicating their decision over whether to raise interest rates this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Australian bond yields advanced, while the currency was little changed after a six-day slump as commodity prices tumbled. The greenback was steady in early Asian trading.

Elsewhere in Asia, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget Tuesday, laying out economic priorities of a new coalition government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earnings Await

Earnings due in the region this week include SK Hynix Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. and Keyence Corp.

Almost two-thirds of respondents to Bloomberg’s Markets Live Pulse survey expect earnings to reinvigorate the US benchmark. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” climbed more than 2% Monday, led by gains in Tesla and Nvidia Corp.

After driving the rally in US stocks for most of the year, big tech slammed into a wall last week. Investors rotated from high-flying megacap shares to riskier, lagging parts of the market, spurred by bets on Fed rate cuts and the threat of more trade restrictions on chipmakers.

Strategists at BlackRock Investment Institute are reiterating their conviction in US equities after the S&P 500 logged its worst week in three months.

“We see pullbacks as an opportunity to lean into stocks,” a team led by Wei Li wrote. “Looking through near-term noise” of the small-cap rally, big tech is likely to keep driving returns as companies carry positive earnings results for the market, the strategists said.

Profit estimates for the S&P 500 in the second quarter haven’t been cut as much as previously, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists, a sign that there’s little room for disappointment this earnings season. A team lead by Mislav Matejka said usually projections fall by 5% in the three months before results, but this time it’s been about 1%.

In commodities, oil was steady near a six-week low as traders waited for fresh clues on market balances, including the outlook for US stockpiles.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Tuesday

US existing home sales, Tuesday

Alphabet, Tesla, LVMH earnings, Tuesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US new home sales, S&P Global PMI, Wednesday

IBM, Deutsche Bank earnings, Wednesday

Germany IFO business climate, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday

US personal income, PCE, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:44 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.5%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0890

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 156.74 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2936 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6640

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $67,307.76

Ether fell 0.5% to $3,472.3

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.24%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.065%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.34%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $78.50 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,403.48 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.