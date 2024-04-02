Asian Stocks Trade in Range After Strong US Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities got off to a muted start Tuesday as strong US data supported the view the Federal Reserve will be slow to cut rates.

Australian shares were little changed and Japanese stocks traded within tight ranges. The yen steadied above 151 per dollar after weakening on Monday against the greenback to around the lowest levels of the year. The decline has increased the risk that Japanese officials may intervene in the market.

Hong Kong equities will reopen after a holiday break, with investors keenly monitoring the effects of strong economic data from China that drove mainland shares to the best day in a month on Monday.

US equity futures inched lower after the S&P 500 fell 0.2% Monday while the Nasdaq rose by the same margin.

In the bond market, Australian and New Zealand yields climbed, echoing moves in Treasuries. US bonds fell across the curve Monday — with 10-year yields climbing over 10 basis points — as manufacturing unexpectedly expanded for the first time since September 2022 and input costs climbed. Treasuries steadied on Tuesday in Asian trading.

Following the report, the amount of Fed easing priced into swap contracts for this year slid to around 65 basis points — less than forecast by policymakers.

“Investors are indeed front-running the possibility of yet another hawkish pivot from the Fed,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers. “The Fed’s first rate cut may arrive in the second half of the year after all — with probabilities of a reduction this June inching closer to coin-flip odds.”

Later this week, data is expected to show employment gains continued in March while wage growth moderated. Fed Chair Jerome Powell — who is set to speak Wednesday — said Friday that officials are awaiting more evidence prices are contained, adding that it wouldn’t be appropriate to lower rates until officials are sure inflation is in check.

While the market appears “content” to point toward the manufacturing release as the trigger for the move in Treasuries, there was already a bond selloff underway prior to the headlines, said Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets.

“Monday’s price action in the futures space suggests the pendulum of sentiment in US rates may be shifting toward the hawkish direction — although it goes without saying there remains ample room for expectations to meaningfully shift as more data is revealed,” they noted.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing gauge rose to 50.3 last month. While barely above the level of 50 that separates expansion and contraction, it halted 16 straight months of shrinking activity. At the same time, the group’s index of prices paid rose to 55.8, the highest since July 2022.

Perhaps “most troubling” was the jump in the prices paid, according to Michael Shaoul at Marketfield Asset Management. “This indicates that some of the ‘transitory’ relief from reflationary forces is starting to reverse.”

In Asia, data set for release Tuesday includes PMIs for India and meeting minutes for the Reserve Bank of Australia. Australia’s central bank will switch to a new system for the implementation of monetary policy as passive quantitative tightening leads to a decline in reserves in the banking system, RBA Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said on Tuesday.

US Stocks

The cost of S&P 500 bullish call options expiring in one year with a 25% chance of coming in the money — known as having a 25-delta — is up, while the cost of equivalent bearish puts is down. This means investors are ready for continued broad market advances and aren’t particularly worried about a slight pullback.

To Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research, trading in stocks is likely to get much choppier following an incredibly strong run and little fear baked into prices.

“Overvaluation alone has not historically been cause for imminent concern,” a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. team led by Ryan Hammond told clients in a note last week. “Periods of overvaluation often persist for nearly a year and are typically benign if the subsequent economic growth environment is healthy.”

In commodities, oil held near a five-month high with heightened geopolitical risks in the Middle East and tighter supply from Mexico helping to buoy prices. Gold pared gains after hitting an all-time high Monday.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

US factory orders, light vehicle sales, JOLTS job openings, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams, Loretta Mester, Mary Daly and Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem takes office, Tuesday. He replaces James Bullard.

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Japan services PMI, Wednesday

US ADP employment, ISM Services, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Adriana Kugler and Michelle Bowman also speak, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Alberto Musalem, Thomas Barkin, Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee speak, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of March rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the key moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:25 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures were unchanged

Japan’s Topix rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0733

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2601 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6488

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $69,455.87

Ether was little changed at $3,497.4

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.745%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.04%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $83.98 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

