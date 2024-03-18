Asian Stocks Trade Mixed in Busy Central Bank Week: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were trading mostly mixed into a week that includes policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve which will likely set the near-term direction for global markets.

Australian equities fell while those of Japan advanced over 1%. South Korea stocks were flat with contracts for Hong Kong equities showing small gains. US equity futures were muted in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 fell 0.7% on Friday, a move exacerbated by the expiry of derivative contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures.

The moves in Japanese shares follow reports that the BOJ may lift its key interest rate to 0%-0.1% on Tuesday, its first hike in 17 years. Speculation on the central bank exiting its negative rate policy intensified on Friday after Japan’s largest union group announced the strongest wage deals in more than three decades.

“These developments imply that the BOJ probably no longer needs more data for the policy change, nor to wait to justify the policy change with the quarterly Economic Outlook report in April,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economist Tomohiro Ota wrote in a note.

While swaps traders have priced about 28 basis points worth of rate hikes this year, they see the chance of a March hike at about 54%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The yen was little changed against the dollar in early Asian trading.

Elsewhere in Asia, China’s economic activity due Monday was likely mixed at the start of the year with property remaining a major drag, raising doubts about the nation’s ability to gain momentum and hit an ambitious growth target of around 5%. The data, however, is unlikely to push the yuan out of its recent tight range, torn between China’s central bank and the upcoming Fed policy meeting, according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“A potentially hawkish FOMC meeting can place upward pressure on dollar-offshore yuan” this week, CBA strategists led by Joseph Capurso wrote in a note to clients. But that “will likely be capped by the People’s Bank of China’s continued onshore yuan support at the daily fix.”

The Fed’s policy meeting Wednesday may dictate the direction of global stocks for the next quarter. Prior to the blackout period, Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the central bank was close to having the confidence to cut, while others debated how deep, or shallow, those declines will be.

Bond traders, meanwhile, appear to have painfully surrendered to a higher-for-longer reality. Yields on policy sensitive two-year Treasuries have climbed 11 basis points this month to 4.73%, extending last month’s gain. Swaps traders are pricing about 71 basis points of rate cuts by year-end, down from 134 basis points at the start of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The Fed may have less confidence on inflation than before, but it still has confidence in the disinflation trend,” and may keep its median forecast of three cuts this year, Bank of America economists including Michael Gapen wrote in a note to clients. “This may be fanciful thinking on our part, but there are several inflation reports and plenty of time between now and June to change course if needed.”

In the US, prosecutors have widened their probe of India’s Adani Group to focus on whether the company may have engaged in bribery as well as the conduct of the company’s billionaire founder, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

A gauge for the dollar traded slightly higher after posting its best week since January. The greenback was stronger against most of a Group-of-10 peers.

Elsewhere this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia is set to extend its rate pause while Bank Indonesia and the Bank of England also deliver policy decisions. Eurozone inflation data is due as well as Reddit Inc.’s initial public offering.

In commodities, oil steadied Monday after its biggest weekly advance in a month as Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries heightened geopolitical risks.

Key events this week:

China industrial production, retail sales, fixed assets, Monday

Eurozone CPI, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Japan rate decision, Tuesday

Canada inflation, Tuesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

Indonesia rate decision, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

New Zealand GDP, Thursday

Taiwan rate decision, Thursday

Switzerland rate decision, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

Mexico rate decision, Thursday

European Union summit in Brussels, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:20 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

Japan’s Topix rose 1.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0886

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.08 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2074 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6557

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $68,010.98

Ether fell 0.4% to $3,618.44

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.790%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.15%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

