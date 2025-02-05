Asian Stocks Trim Gains as China Drops Upon Reopen: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities trimmed their gains after Chinese shares opened lower as caution prevailed among investors with trade tensions rising between the world’s two largest economies.

Hong Kong equities fell while a gauge of Asian shares gave up some of its advance as China’s market reopened Wednesday after Lunar New Year holidays. Contracts for US equities edged lower as Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. tumbled in extended trading. The yen gained against the dollar.

Investors are reducing risk as uncertainty remains high with Beijing’s swift retaliation to the US’s 10% tariff on imports from China. The first volleys in the latest US-China trade war made clear that Xi Jinping is taking a more cautious approach than during Donald Trump’s first term.

“Trade relations between the US and China remain a risk, though if the 10% US tariff and China’s response measures were to be postponed, it will good for the market,” said Kenny Wen, head of investment strategy at KGI Asia Ltd. “On the other hand, the disputes may escalate again.”

Amid rising trade tensions, the US Postal Service said it was temporarily suspending inbound international packages from China and Hong Kong Posts. While it’s not clear what prompted the move, it comes after Trump revoked a “de minimis” rule for China, which previously allowed small packages under $800 to enter the US duty-free.

“There’s a more macro risk to the market now as all these seem to be an escalation of the trade war between the US and China,” said Nick Twidale, chief analyst at AT Global Markets.

Trump told reporters there’s no rush to talk to Xi and he’ll speak to the Chinese president at the appropriate time.

“The delay in US-China trade negotiations may drive some near term volatility for China markets,” said Marvin Chen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “But Trump has shown that negotiations are possible.”

While China’s tit-for-tat response to US were seen by some investors as a measured response to avoid a full-blown standoff, others are concerned that the weaker-than-expected manufacturing activity data and yuan’s depreciation could weigh on Chinese stocks.

China’s services activity unexpectedly slowed while extending its monthslong growth streak, a private survey showed, as one of the country’s busiest spending seasons around the Lunar New Year supported demand.

China continued to support the yuan by setting the daily reference rate for the currency at a level stronger than 7.2 per dollar as a trade war with the US added to depreciation pressure on the yuan.

Elsewhere, Japanese stocks retreated, erasing their morning’s gains as the yen strengthened against the dollar. The currency appreciated on expectations that Bank of Japan will continue with rate hikes, following strong domestic wage data and government comments on inflation.

In commodities, oil edged lower as concerns that the trade war would hurt global growth outweighed the announcement of reinforced sanctions on Iran.

Key events this week:

Eurozone HCOB Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US trade, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Tom Barkin, Michelle Bowman, Philip Jefferson speak, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Amazon earnings, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 11:53 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0383

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 153.40 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2911 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6251

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $97,956.51

Ether rose 3.7% to $2,738.18

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.52%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.39%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $72.49 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,848.78 an ounce

