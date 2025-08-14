Asian Stocks Under Pressure, Rate Cut Bets Pared: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equities in Asia were set for a tepid start after a pick-up in US inflation halted a rally in Wall Street and lifted bond yields as traders pared bets of Federal Reserve interest-rates cuts.

Equity-index futures in Australia and Japan pointed to gains in early trading while contracts in Hong Kong fell. The S&P 500 ended little changed. Two-year Treasury yields climbed six basis points to 3.73%. The dollar steadied Friday after rising in the prior session.

Intel Corp. jumped as the US was said to discuss taking a stake in the chipmaker. In late hours, Applied Materials Inc. gave a downbeat forecast.

US wholesale inflation accelerated in July by the most in three years, suggesting companies were passing along higher import costs related to tariffs. That’s led traders to trim the odds of a September rate cut to about 90% from near certainty, tempering the optimism sparked by the benign consumer price data earlier this week.

“Markets shouldn’t take for granted that rates will be cut deeply because there is an inflation problem in the US,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne.

The producer price index increased 0.9% from a month earlier, the largest advance since consumer inflation peaked in June 2022, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report out Thursday. The PPI rose 3.3% from a year ago.

Risk sentiment had been buoyed in previous days by expectations of monetary easing in the US, with traders fully pricing in a quarter-point reduction in borrowing costs at the Fed’s September meeting.

Traders in Asia will also focus on China’s monthly data, which will help gauge the health of the economy as it battles a US trade war and the longest deflation streak since at least the 1990s.

Worries of a deepening downturn are mounting, with expectations retail sales growth and industrial production slowed in July from the month prior, according to Bloomberg surveys.

“China’s July activity will probably show signs growth softened heading into the second half,” Chang Shu and David Qu, economists at Bloomberg Economics wrote in a note. While weather was a drag, industrial output was likely “under pressure from the trade war and consumers pulling back further,” they wrote.

Elsewhere, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. – which assembles Nvidia Corp. servers and Apple Inc. gadgets – expects sales of servers to more than double this quarter while its consumer electronics business dwindles, underscoring how it’s relying on the AI boom to offset volatile iPhone sales.

In commodities, oil clawed back losses in thin trading ahead of Friday’s summit between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Trump warned he would impose “very severe consequences” if Putin didn’t agree to a ceasefire, following a call with European leaders. Meanwhile, gold slipped on the trimmed-back expectations of a Fed rate cut.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:24 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 1% S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1649 The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.82 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1809 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6498 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $118,605.42 Ether rose 0.6% to $4,566.19 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.24% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

