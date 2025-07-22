Asian Stocks Waver Before Earnings, Japan Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares fluctuated Tuesday as a busy week for earnings kicks off with traders looking for signs of resilience in companies amid tariff risks.

The Nikkei-225 index in Japan jumped as much as 1.1% in a relief rally, before paring gains. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he would carry on as leader even after the ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house election. The yen depreciated a touch after gaining as much as 1% Monday. The MSCI Asian stock gauge was flat, after rising 0.4% earlier.

Treasuries rose, with yields on the 10-year dipping for a fifth consecutive day to 4.37%. Oil extended its losses while a gauge of the dollar was steady.

Stocks have surged from their slump in April as fund managers lean harder into the rally in risk assets with US stocks pushing to fresh highs, defying persistent trade and geopolitical tensions. The high-octane wager is that while President Donald Trump is threatening to disrupt the economic order anew, he will step back from the brink. That rally faces a key test this week as megacaps such as Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. report earnings.

““When we look at the underlying fundamentals, I mean they still remain quite strong,” said Stephanie Leung, chief investment officer at StashAway. “There is very, very little risk of the US going to a recession anytime soon.”

Investors also kept a close eye on tariff headlines Monday. Trump may issue more unilateral tariff letters before Aug. 1, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. More trade deals may also be reached before the deadline, she added.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be the latest foreign leader eager to make a deal before the US-imposed Aug. 1 tariff deadline when he visits Trump in the Oval Office later Tuesday.

Market participants are focused on the performance of Japanese markets as investors weigh policy uncertainty after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s historic loss in Sunday’s elections.

With the election out of the way, “the possibility of a ‘sell Japan’ trend, due to worries over extreme fiscal spending, has lessened,” supporting stock prices, said Hideyuki Ishiguro, chief strategist at Nomura Asset Management. However, uncertainty around the new political landscape is likely to cap gains, he said.

Japanese government bonds are vulnerable to further selling following the elections, although the immediate reaction Tuesday was damped by a rally in global debt markets. Benchmark 10-year bonds fell only slightly as trading resumed in Tokyo, pushing yields up by 1.5 basis points.

“The market knew it would be a close call, and had already factored in the possibility of the coalition losing its majority,” said Kazuhiro Sasaki, head of research at Phillip Securities Japan. The fact that Ishiba has said he’ll remain despite his weakened position is providing reassurance to investors for now, Sasaki added.

In the US, the second-quarter earnings season is off to a ripping start, with consumer strength powering resilient corporate profits. Yet after hitting a series of all-time highs, the S&P 500 is trading around 22 times expected 12-month profits. The S&P 500 hasn’t posted a 1% up or down day since late June.

“While stocks may be due for a breather, we believe the bull market remains intact,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We maintain our June 2026 S&P 500 price target of 6,500, and recommend using volatility as an opportunity to phase into markets.”

Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent weighed in on Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying there should be a review of the decision to renovate parts of the central bank’s headquarters in Washington.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:55 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1686

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 147.59 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1733 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $117,871.14

Ether rose 1% to $3,795.14

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.37%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.525%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $66.71 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,387.46 an ounce

