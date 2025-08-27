Asian Tech Shares Rise Before Nvidia, Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Technology shares advanced in Asia before Nvidia Corp.’s earnings as investors awaited the company’s take on chip demand to gauge the sustainability of a global stock rally since April.

The artificial intelligence theme remains a focus with Chinese AI linchpin Cambricon Technologies Corp. jumping as much as 8.2% to its highest ever after a record profit. Nikon Corp. shares jumped 21% as Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica SA weighed boosting its stake. A gauge of Asian tech shares rose as much as 0.7%. Equity-index futures for US and European stocks advanced ahead of Nvidia, which reports after the bell.

A gauge of the dollar rose 0.2%, recovering Tuesday’s loss from President Donald Trump’s push to oust Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Gold fell 0.6% while Treasuries steadied after long-dated bonds from the US to France and the UK retreated Tuesday. Oil was flat after higher US tariffs on India kicked in.

While Trump’s move captured much of the market’s attention, traders face key risks this week from Nvidia’s earnings and Friday’s inflation report. Even with political headlines flaring, investors remain anchored to a bullish market script: a likely September interest-rate cut, resilient economic growth, and strong company earnings to keep equity sentiment afloat.

“Equity markets will be looking squarely at Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report for cues as to whether the current bull run continues or stalls out,” wrote Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Nvidia is expected to update on the AI spending boom and how the US-China rivalry is limiting growth. Analysts estimate that the biggest buyers of AI hardware are still investing heavily in new gear, with the company’s sales set to grow at a pace of more than 50% this year.

Dimming the excitement is confusion over how much business Nvidia will be able to do in China.

“Nvidia’s results transcend the company, becoming a barometer of macroeconomic activity, a talisman for the artificial intelligence trade, and a critical pressure point for global geopolitics,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Trump said he was prepared for a legal fight while the Fed, weighing in for the first time this week, said it would abide by any court decision in Cook’s legal challenge of her dismissal.

The Fed’s perceived independence from government whims is a bedrock assumption of US markets, and any change to that perception could weigh on US credit ratings.

“Trump’s push to fire Cook has exacerbated concerns about the Fed’s independence,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “While the price action in US rates has been largely contained to the recent range, many of the go-to hedges against an erosion of Fed independence outperformed on the news of Cook’s firing.”

In China, data showed industrial companies saw their profits fall at a slower pace in July, in a potential sign that efforts to curb overcapacity are starting to ease the strain from aggressive competition among producers.

Economic data Tuesday showed US orders for business equipment increased in July by more than projected, suggesting companies are moving forward on investment plans as uncertainty around trade and tax policy gradually diminishes. Also, consumer confidence fell slightly in August as Americans worried more about their prospects of finding a job.

On the trade front, Trump imposed a crushing 50% tariff on some Indian goods — the highest in Asia — to punish the country for buying Russian oil, upending a decades-long push by Washington to forge closer ties with New Delhi. Indian markets are closed for a holiday Wednesday.

Corporate News:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares rose as much as 8.6% in extended New York trading after the company said it’s getting rid of a new logo that had sparked controversy and prompted a slump in its share price. MongoDB shares soared 30% in extended trading, after the software company reported second-quarter results that were much stronger than expected. It also raised its full-year forecast. Woolworths Group shares slid as much as 13%, the most since October 1997, after an update on its Australian food sales showed the grocer lagging behind rival Coles, along with a weak outlook for FY26. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:01 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix was little changed Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1614 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 147.95 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1556 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $111,561.34 Ether rose 0.9% to $4,626.99 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.27% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.620% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.33% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,375.24 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Iris Ouyang.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.