Asian Traders Cautious as Wall Street Surge Stalls: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were mixed after US equities pulled back from a rally that drove the S&P 500 Index to multiple records, spurring speculation the market has gone too far, too fast.

Japanese equities swung between gains and losses, while shares in Australia declined. The S&P 500 fell for a second day Monday at the start of a week that will feature the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure.

Investors in Asia will be monitoring what comes next in China after the yuan advanced on Monday after the central bank signaled support for the currency, while the country’s equities declined.

“There are no signs of any major imminent shift in policy in China but it is worth keeping in mind that China’s policymakers rarely signal such changes in advance,” Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., wrote in a note. “China may remain a drag on the MSCI Emerging Market Index and a key reason emerging market stocks remain less attractive relative to those in developed international markets.”

The yen held in a narrow range within 0.5% of a 17-month low against the dollar, fanning speculation the authorities will remain alert to slow any further losses in the currency.

Treasuries and the dollar were little changed in early Asian trading.

Investors took a cautious stance on bets the personal consumption expenditures price index — due on Good Friday when US markets will be closed — will show inflation probably remained uncomfortably high. On that same day, Jerome Powell is due to speak.

Pullback ‘Overdue’

A sense of prudence prevailed among investors early this week as concern about a disconnect between earnings expectations and share prices have grown. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists were the latest to warn it’ll be hard to justify lofty valuations if profit acceleration fails to materialize.

“We continue to see sentiment as stretched and think a US equity market pullback is overdue,” said Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets.

In a sign of how overheated the stock market has been, the S&P 500 finished last week 14% above its 200-day moving average. Still, the combination of healthy US economic data, expectations the Fed will cut rates and optimism about artificial intelligence have all driven the S&P 500 up almost 10% this year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists are sticking with their year-end prediction of 5,200 — but have a scenario in which tech megacaps lead the index up to 6,000.

“Although AI optimism appears high, long-term growth expectations and valuations for the largest TMT stocks are still far from ‘bubble’ territory,” the strategists led by David Kostin wrote.

In other markets, oil held the biggest gain in a week, with OPEC+ set to affirm its policy of production cuts amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Russia. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

ECB chief economist Philip Lane participates in event in Dublin, Tuesday

US durable goods, Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

China industrial profits, Wednesday

Bank of England issues financial policy committee minutes, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:04 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0838

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.36 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2511 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6539

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $69,789.85

Ether fell 1.3% to $3,582.94

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.04%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

