The Swiss Academy of Medical Science has come out in favour of extending physician-assisted suicide to people living with intolerable pain.
The academy proposed that doctors should be able to help patients who suffer an unbearable amount of pain from a medical condition even if their illness isn’t terminal, the Swiss newspaper Le Matin Dimanche reported on Sunday.
By contrast, the Association of Swiss Doctors (ASD) rejects widening the scope of physician-assisted suicide. This would remove doctors from the original goal of helping people suffering from an incurable and terminal illness, ASD said to the French-language newspaper.
In recent years, the number of Swiss seeking assisted suicide services of private organisations such as Exit or Dignitas continued to grow steadily. Most Swiss are in favour of being able to choose when and how they end their lives and would even support direct active euthanasia, a practice currently outlawed in the country.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.